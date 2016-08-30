Air Force offers ‘amazing opportunity’ for Tupelo’s Sanders

By Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

TUPELO – South Sanders sat in a dugout this summer in Atlanta feeling pretty good about the way he’d played in a baseball tournament game.

A shortstop/outfielder for the Meridian-based East Coast Sox, Sanders had doubled and made a diving play in left field.

U.S. Air Force Academy assistant baseball coach C.J. Gillman was in the stands that day. He was so impressed with Sanders’ play that he offered the Tupelo resident a baseball scholarship.

“He offered me a half-million dollar full ride,” said Sanders, a backup quarterback on the Golden Wave football team. “I thought it was somebody on my team messing with me at first.

“I checked the area code on the text and it was Colorado Springs.”

Sanders, a junior, took an unofficial visit to the school last month and made a decision last week to accept Gillman’s offer and commit to the Falcons. He is expected to sign next fall.

“It’s an amazing opportunity,” Sanders said. “I don’t think anybody can top that offer.”

Change of plan

Sanders, who will play third base and pitch this season for Tupelo, said he never seriously considered a military education and career until this opportunity.

“I think it came to me for a reason,” he said. “My parents always told me I’m the type of guy that would want to grow up and do something crazy like be a professional snowboarder, a stuntman or be in the military.”

Tupelo quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Michael Campbell said he believes Sanders has the leadership qualities to do well in a military academy setting.

He said Sanders, who competed during the preseason against senior starter Ray Sandroni and sophomore Stephon McGlaun for the job, has the tools to play quarterback for the Wave.

“He’s still fighting,” Campbell said. “He’s got some swagger to him. He’s still working on some reads in the run game and reads in the passing game. He loves to push it down field, but some of those reads, checking off underneath, if he ever gets that, he would be deadly.”

Sanders said he will continue to do his part to be prepared if called on.

“I have to keep fighting and be ready,” he said.

