Akers, Mississippi’s top prospect, picks Florida State

Florida State dealt Ole Miss a loss to open the 2016 season and dealt the Rebels another loss tonight.

Five-star running back Cam Akers of Clinton, Mississippi’s No. 1 prospect, gave a verbal commitment to the Seminoles in a ceremony at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in Jackson.

Ole Miss was believed to be in the thick of the race for Akers. Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee were also among his finalists.

Verbal commitments are non-binding.

Akers could have made a big splash early at Ole Miss. Rebels coach Hugh Freeze in an effort to revitalize a sagging run game earlier this month hired Sam Houston State’s Phil Longo as his new offensive coordinator. Longo gained a reputation for his creative run game packages at the FCS level.

Rivals.com lists Akers at 5-foot-11, 211 pounds and ranks him the No. 2 running back in the county.

Ole Miss rushed for 149.4 yards a game this season, ranking No. 12 in the SEC and No. 95 among 128 FBS teams.

The Rebels played the season without Jordan Wilkins and Eric Swinney, two of their top three running backs.

Rivals currently lists the Ole Miss class No. 68 nationally. That’s No. 13 in the SEC, ahead of only Vanderbilt.

The Rebels picked up help at key defensive positions in the mid-year junior college signing period, but only one commitment is currently rated higher than three starts. Rivals lists Morton athlete D.D. Bowie as a four-star guy, No. 13 nationally at his position and the No. 3 prospect in Mississippi.

Rivals ranked the 2016 Ole Miss class No. 8 nationally. Twelve signees were rated four stars or better with offensive tackle Greg Little and quarterback Shea Patterson leading the way as five-star recruits.

