Alabama clamps down on Ole Miss as Rebels fall 70-55

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Two teams tied in the SEC standings met at Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday night, and it was Alabama that took a forward step.

After a hot start in hitting six of its first eight shots Ole Miss lost the lead before halftime and never recovered, losing 70-55 to Alabama before 10,672 fans.

Ole Miss and Alabama began the night tied for fifth in the SEC standings – still with an outside shot at a top-four SEC finish – but the Rebels (18-12, 9-8 SEC) shot just 31.1 percent.

The Rebels had won six of their previous eight games. They close the regular season Saturday night at home against South Carolina.

“We’re a group that was averaging just under 85 points in our last six games. We’re not going to go on the road and score 55 points and beat Alabama,” Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy said. “We were terribly inefficient offensively. We never gave ourselves a chance.”

Alabama (17-12, 10-7) led by as many as 13 points in the first six minutes of the second half, but it was the final minutes before it could pull away.

Ole Miss got as close as five points back on a 3-pointer by Breein Tyree with 7 minutes, 39 seconds left, but the Crimson Tide stretched the lead out again. Tyree led Ole Miss with 14 points but also had six turnovers, four of them early in the game.

Ole Miss guard Terence Davis played just four minutes in the first half after picking up his second foul at the 16:50 mark. He finished with 12 points.

The Crimson Tide limited Davis’ transition opportunities and made things tough in the paint for Sebastian Saiz. Saiz hit a couple of 3-point shots but was 2 for 8 around the basket. The Tide had seven blocked shots, and Saiz finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Ole Miss led 23-18 after Tyree got to the rim for a layup, but Alabama closed the first half on an 11-2 run to go up 29-25 at the break.

The Tide’s shooting percentage was lingering in the 20s much of the half, but the late surge had it shooting 40 percent over the first 20 minutes. Ole Miss, meanwhile, shot better earlier in the half but saw its percentage drop to 30.

“They’re disruptive on the ball, and they force you to play a little faster than you want to,” Kennedy said. “We were looking for a spark, some leadership to try and settle us in. Next thing you know they hit a couple of shots, and the game got away from us.”

