Another big game nets MVP for Fitz

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – For the eighth time this season, MSU’s Nick Fitzgerald eclipsed the century mark on the ground.

The Bulldogs’ sophomore quarterback carried 18 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns and was named the game’s MVP.

Fitzgerald scored on a 2-yard run just before halftime and his 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was the longest rushing play by a quarterback in St. Petersburg Bowl history.

“It kind of took us a little while but we finally got our rhythm and everyone just finally doing their job on the play and we started rolling,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald’s eight 100-yard rushing games ties Anthony Dixon for the most in a single-season in MSU history and also Louisville Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson for the most among quarterbacks this year.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder leads the SEC with 3,798 total yards of offense.

NELSON’S KNACK

Nelson Adams blocked the third kick of his Mississippi State career in the St. Petersburg Bowl.

The senior defensive lineman blocked a punt in 2013 against Alcorn State and knocked down an extra point earlier this season. He batted away a potential game-winning 37-yard field goal with five seconds remaining on Monday.

“I have always been pretty good at the timing of kicks. I was just thinking get your hands up and I judged it right and blocked it,” Adams said.

KEY DRIVE

After gaining possession via a Jamoral Graham interception on the first play of the fourth quarter, MSU went 51 yards in seven plays and Westin Graves would kick what would eventually be a game-winning 36-yard field goal.

KEY NUMBER: 6

Fitzgerald finished six yards shy of tying Dixon’s single-season school rushing record, closing out the year with 1,385 yards – second on the list.

QUOTABLE

“We’re sitting on a field goal to beat Mississippi State. I’m a pretty stupid coach if somehow we get a sack or we turn it over.” – Miami head coach Chuck Martin, on why he settled for a field goal attempt on the final drive.

NEXT GAME

The Bulldogs will open the 2017 season at home against Charleston Southern on Sept. 2.

BULLDOG BITES

MSU improved to 12-8 all-time in bowl games and 5-2 under Dan Mullen. … Richie Brown led the team with nine tackles and recovered a fumble that was forced by Jamal Peters. … Nick James had a sack.

