Area Roundup: Late interceptions help Green Wave pull away from Wildcats

Daily Journal reports

Louisville narrowed the gap in this longtime rivalry, but West Point won again.

Two fourth-quarter interceptions helped the Green Wave (1-0) pull away in a close game to win 33-13 at home in area high school football action Friday night.

West Point won last year’s meeting 55-7.

The Wildcats (1-1) had pulled to within a point at 14-13 when West Point’s Marcus Murphy broke free for a 48-yard touchdown run with 7 minutes, 7 seconds left.

When the Wildcats took over they threw it into the arms of Jason Brownlee, who returned it 50 yards for the score to give West Point a two-touchdown lead with under 6 minutes to play.

The Green Wave’s final score was set up when Xavier Fair returned an interception to the Louisville 10.

Clayton Knight passed 18 yards to Chris Calvert to break a 7-7 tie and put the Green Wave ahead early in the third quarter.

Calvert’s 14-yard run tied the game at 7 with 4:26 left in the first half.

Amory 24, Saltillo 16: The visiting Panthers (1-1) held off a late Tigers rally to earn their first win.

Amory was up 24-9 in the middle of the fourth quarter when it fumbled near mid-field. Saltillo’s long touchdown pass and PAT made it a one-score game, but Amory recovered the on-side kick at the Saltillo 32 with 4:58 to play.

Saltillo forced a punt and began its last chance drive from its 20 with 3:57 remaining, but the Panthers forced a turnover on downs.

Amory took a first-quarter lead 7-0 on D’andre McGinister’s 45-yard interception return.

The Panthers also scored on touchdown runs by Manny Jones (30 yards) and J.J. Jernigan (10 yards).

Oak Hill 31, TCPS 15: Oak Hill’s big plays spelled doom for the Eagles.

TCPS (1-1) led 6-3 in the first quarter after Bo Robertson and Cade Hall connected on a 72-yard pass play, but before the quarter was finished Oak Hill (1-1) was back on top with a 60-yard play of its own with Ken Dill passing to James Peavy.

Robertson would later pass for a 32-yard score to Rob Pillow, but Oak Hill put the game away with a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter by Macon McBrayer.

East Webster 30, Noxapater 10: The Wolverines (2-0) scored 30-0 points in the first half and never looked back.

Charlie Brand threw touchdown passes of 26 yards to Miller Hancock, 5 yards to Luke Wilson and 46 yards to Darius Bryant.

Qua Evans closed the East Webster scoring with a 3-yard run.

Thrasher 30, Potts Camp 16: Shawn Dee Weathersby scored on touchdown runs of 8, 12 and 80 yards to lead Thrasher (2-0).

Potts Camp (0-2) scored on Caleb Hawkins’ 30-yard run, and a 35-yard pass from Jacob Harrill to Ben Shaw.

New Hope 41, Aberdeen 24: Thomas Stevens scored three touchdowns to lead the Trojans (2-0). Aberdeen lost its season opener.

Caledonia 49, Mooreville 24: Andrew Peugh’s 65-yard punt return was one of the few highlights on a difficult night for Mooreville. He would score in the third quarter as well.

Caledonia (1-1) blew things open with a 28-point second quarter.

The Troopers dropped to 0-2.