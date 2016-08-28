Area’s runners looking sharp

By David Wheeler

Special to the Journal

NEW ALBANY – Stopwatches were fully functional Saturday morning as Mississippi’s high school cross season open in this corner of the state with the Myrtle Invitational.

Hosted at BNA Bank Park in New Albany, the meet featured just under 1,000 runners braving some late August heat, and several area runners and teams flashed some good fitness in four races.

The 1A-3A boys race saw Tupelo Christian Prep runner Brock Kelly pull away from the field to claim first place in a time of 17 minutes, 48 seconds over a revamped but still flat and fast 5K course. A pair of Mooreville runners were next, with Ivan Woods second at 18:14, and Dylan Allen third in 18:17.

No team scoring was announced, but Mooreville placed its top four runners among the top seven finishers to have the strongest showing.

“I’m thinking we have a good chance to run good this year, all the boys have the same mentality as last year,” said Mooreville coach Jim Talley, whose squad finished second in the state in Class 3A in 2015. “I was impressed by our 4-5-6 times today.”

Runners from TCPS also posted nicely in the 1-3A girls race, with Allison Hamby winning the race in 21:23. Gracie Pipkin from Hickory Flat was second in 21:45, and Emma Woolhouse from TCPS was third in 21:59.

TCPS had three of the top six finishers, with the strongest team showing.

Big-school power

In both the 4-6A races, runners from Arlington, Tennessee, claimed individual top honors, and had the strongest team showings. Ryan Redmon won the boys event in 16:53, and Erica Fisher won the girls in 19:51.

The Saltillo teams had the strongest area showing, beginning in the boys race with Joshua Peek finishing third overall in 17:31, and Ethan Caviness fourth in 18:03. The defending 5A state champ, Saltillo had five of the top 12 finishers.

Also the defending 5A champion, the Saltillo girls saw Katie Sumner finish fifth overall in 21:26, with Emma Kate White sixth in 21:37.

“We had a good day,” Saltillo coach Charles Covington said. “With the girls, we were happy with the top two, Katie Sumner and Emma Kate White.

“With the varsity guys, Joshua Peek ran really well, and and Ethan Caviness was strong. This was super early in the season, it was hot, and we still have a ways to go.”