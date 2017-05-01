Arkansas running back hospitalized after injury

Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A year and a half after he broke his neck in a game, Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams suffered another injury scare when he was taken away in an ambulance from a practice on Saturday.

On his Twitter account Sunday afternoon, Williams thanked fans for “all of your thoughts and prayers.”

Williams was hurt prior to a scrimmage, falling after a light hit and remaining there. He was able to move his fingers before being loaded onto a stretcher and cart, and the university announced his injury as a “stinger.”

After the scrimmage, Razorbacks head coach Bret Bielema said the early indications about Williams’ injury were “very, very positive.”

“Obviously, a huge scare out there,” Bielema said. “With his history and everything that goes into it, it seems to be something unrelated. But his health and safety is always going to be priority No. 1.”

Williams led Arkansas and was third in the SEC with 1,360 yards rushing last season, also running for 12 touchdowns. That came after the 5-foot-10 226-pound running back suffered a broken neck in a game against Auburn as a freshman in 2015.