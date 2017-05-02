Arrows send 6A series back to their place today

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Clinton coach Karla White’s final words to her team Monday were actually a warning following the Lady Arrows’ 5-3 victory against Tupelo in Game 1 of their MHSAA Class 6A series.

“Oh, I reminded them,” White said, referring to the fact that Tupelo rebounded from a Game 1 loss to favored DeSoto Central to sweep Games 2 and 3 last week. “We reminded them to never be satisfied, to keep playing hard. They’re going to come in wanting revenge tomorrow.”

The Lady Wave (22-8) travels to Clinton (19-10) today for Game 2 at 5 p.m. A Game 3 would follow if Tupelo earns a split.

“It’s like I told my players last week, ‘It’s your choice. Go play ball and win two or your seasons over,’’’ Tupelo coach Dana Rhea said. “There’s not any gray area.”

Tupelo took a 3-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI single by Katie Rieves – the DeSoto Central series hero – a sacrifice fly by Ivy Watts and a fielder’s choice ground ball by Alisha Graf. Tay Wren doubled to lead off the inning and Gracey Rutherford followed her with a single. Both later scored.

Clinton answered in the top of the fourth on a Kamerine Smith double and an RBI single by Katelyn Haymen. The Lady Wave also committed two errors in the inning.

“You have to be able to handle a little change in momentum,” Rhea said. “We had the momentum when we scored three, then we lost it when made a couple errors in that one inning to give them one run. The momentum swung at that point. Give credit to Clinton, they ran with and we never got it back.”

Clinton cut the Lady Wave’s lead to 3-2 in the on Kaylei Peterson’s double.

Decisive innings

In Tupelo’s sixth, Rieves, Kat Knight and Kendall Brooks all singled, but none produced a run.

Clinton reached Tupelo for four hits and three runs in the seventh; one was an RBI double by Smith.

“We got runners on base and got the key hits,” White said. “This team doesn’t give up. They keep playing.”

Tay Wren was charged with the pitching loss in relief. Peterson was the winner in the circle.

