Ashland boys underscore their strength in 1A

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

Last Saturday at the Hotbed Classic in New Albany, Jarkel Joiner scored 58 points in an attempt to assert himself as the best scorer in the country, but he wasn’t the only one making a statement.

The Ashland Blue Devils (20-4) showed they are the favorites to repeat as 1A state champions with a 69-64 win over Lausanne.

“This is a seasoned group after making a run last year and trying to do the same this year,” Ashland head coach Rolley Tipler said. “We try to play high-level competition to prepare.”

Junior guard DeAnthony Tipler was one of the best players in 1A last season and has taken another step up in his scoring this time around.

Last season, Tipler averaged 21 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.4 steals, while this season he has been putting up 24.1, 4.6, 4, and 2.1 and scored 30 in the win over Ashland.

“DeAnthony never backs down,” Rolley Tipler said. “He always has the belief he can score.”

Tipler’s slight build, 5-foot-11, 155 pounds, would make it tough on a lot of people to carry the majority of the scoring load, but Tipler uses his quick first step and long arms to compensate for his lack of height.

Down the stretch in the close game against Lausanne, he was even tasked with guarding the Lynx’s tallest player 6-foot-5, 205 pound Schyler Forest in the post.

Getting bigger

With a jack-of-all-trades like Tipler, Ashland entered the season as the favorites, but may have just gotten better.

Cadarrius Crumb has been sitting out all season waiting to be cleared by the MHSAA and played his first game for the Blue Devils last Saturday.

He scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds in 15 minutes against Lausanne and stands 6-foot-6, giving Ashland an unusual height advantage.

“I’m not used to people saying we’re long or tall,” Rolley Tipler said. “We’re usually smaller, but with the addition of Crumb it’ll bother a lot of teams.”

