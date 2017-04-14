Battered Bulldogs hoping to continue successful run

By Logan Lowery

First-year Mississippi State coach Andy Cannizaro isn’t MacGyver but he has somehow managed to piece his injury-riddled roster together enough to be in a four-way tie for first place in the Southeastern Conference entering the weekend.

Cannizaro will gather what healthy bodies he has and take the 21-ranked Bulldogs on the road for a weekend series at No. 14 South Carolina. Today’s game is slated for a 6 p.m. CT start while Saturday and Sunday will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday’s tilt will be televised on the SEC Network.

“Teams around the league have meetings about setting a 27-man travel roster,” Cannizaro said. “Right now we’re taking whoever is available and that’s 23, maybe 24, guys.”

MSU has had as many as 15 players unavailable a different points this season, a vast majority due to injury. Ten of those injuries have occurred on the pitching staff with six requiring Tommy John surgery.

With limited arms available, Cannizaro has had to leave the final two days of his weekend rotation open following left-hander Konnor Pilkington on Friday nights.

“By no means are we trying to sneak attack anybody,” Cannizaro said. “It just is what it is. We have eight or nine pitchers (healthy) and two of them are position players. So it’s literally just see who feels well.”

Plum pitching

Peyton Plumlee has made three SEC starts on Saturday but Cole Gordon got the nod last week against Kentucky. Jake Mangum has started Game 3 of the previous four SEC weekends but may not be able to pitch against the Gamecocks due to a wrist injury.

Mangum is expected to lead-off and play center field this weekend.

Second baseman Hunter Stovall is also expected to play after being hit in the hand. Reliever Graham Ashcraft is listed as probable after sustaining a groin injury on April 4.

Despite the mounting list of injuries, the Diamond Dogs have managed to win eight of its last nine conference games and three straight SEC series. State is 8-4 in the league and 23-12 overall with 16 of those victories occuring in comeback fashion.

“I can’t speak highly enough about the effort, fight and grit that our guys that are in a jersey available for us right now are giving us every day,” Cannizaro said. “I’ve been so proud of this team They don’t take no for an answer and just keep coming back. There’s so much pride our guys are playing with right now.”

South Carolina (21-11, 7-5 SEC) enters the weekend having lost four of its last six outings.

The Gamecocks fell 20-5 to No. 5 North Carolina on Tuesday.

South Carolina leads the overall series 37-32 and 20-7 in Columbia. The Bulldogs won the last series in Starkville in 2015.

