Bedeviled: Defending 3A champs drop second straight

By Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

BOONEVILLE – Tupelo guard Randasia Crayton said Tuesday’s game against Booneville had a championship feel to it.

She certainly responded that way with her play.

The Lady Wave’s 5-foot-3 junior guard scored 17 points and held the Lady Devils’ all-state guard Adallice Young to eight second-half points in Tupelo’s 63-55 victory against the defending 3A state champions.

“She did a great job on the offensive end, but the job she on the defensive end was the most important,” Tupelo coach Matt Justice said. “She held (Young) down in the second half, because she was totally on fire in the first half.”

Young, a senior guard, scored a game-high 31 points and connected on six 3-pointers. Her 23 points in the first half helped Booneville erase a 12-point lead by foul-crippled Tupelo and give the Lady Devils a 36-34 halftime lead.

“I stayed on her,” Crayton said of her second-half assignment. “I kept getting in front of her in the paint. I wanted to keep her from shooting 3s and driving.”

Young tied the score on a 3-point play with 3:05 remaining to tie the score at 53-53. The Lady Devils only other score down the stretch came on a putback by Lexie Michael with 26 seconds left.

Tupelo (11-2) took a 55-53 lead on a layup by Tay Wren with 2:18 left. Freshman 5-1 guard Kenzie Sharp came off the bench to sink a 3-pointer with 1:34 showing to expand the Wave’s lead to 58-53.

“Kenzie came in and gave us what we needing, knocking down a big 3-pointer,” Justice said.

Senior guard Alayjah Sherer, who led Tupelo with 20 points, connected on 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch to seal the win. Sherer also had a crucial blocked shot on Booneville post player Elly Nash late in the quarter.

Two straight

The loss was the second straight for Booneville (8-2). The Lady Devils lost by three points to Red Bay, Ala., last Saturday in New Site’s Royal Rumble.

Booneville played without starter Maria Lauderdale, who was sidelined with an illness.

“I think we beat one of the best teams in North Mississippi on their home court, which says a lot about our team,” Justice said.

