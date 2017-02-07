Bianco has solid options for weekend rotation

By Parrish Alford

OXFORD – Less than two weeks before the start of the regular season, Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco doesn’t know what names will comprise his weekend pitching rotation.

And he doesn’t think that’s a bad thing.

Three freshmen have combined with a handful of returnees to give Bianco what he believes will be quality depth as the Feb. 17 season opener against No. 10-ranked East Carolina nears.

Left-handed junior David Parkinson has the most returning SEC experience. Right-handed junior James McArthur was solid in non-conference starts against Southern Miss twice and Memphis en route to freshman All-America honors.

Right-handed Brady Feigl, a redshirt freshman, had a 3.42 ERA in 232⁄3 SEC innings.

Bianco expects to choose three weekend starters from those three plus freshmen Greer Holston, Ryan Rolison and Will Ethridge.

“You’d like to have cleared up what the rotation’s going to be. The good news is we’ve got a lot of options,” Bianco said.

A left-hander from Jackson, Tennessee, Rolison was rated the No. 51 draft prospect by D1Baseball.com and the No. 76 prospect by MLB.com, before being selected in the 37th round by San Diego.

A 6-foot-4 right-hander from Lilburn, Georgia, Ethridge was ranked as the nation’s No. 49 prospect by Perfect Game.

Holston, another 6-4 right-hander, was ranked in the top 200 by Perfect Game. A Long Beach native, he played at St. Stanislaus before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for his final season.

Asked if there was separation in the group Bianco answered, “Yeah …” before correcting himself. “To be honest with you, they’ve all pitched well. I don’t know if separation is the right word. Certainly, what McArthur and Parkinson did last year means something.”

Parkinson started seven SEC games last year and posted a 4-3 mark with a 3.20 earned run in 45 innings.

Beyond Parkinson, the returning SEC experience is scarce.

McArthur had three starts in the conference, but they weren’t his best. Most of his starts were in mid-week non-conference games.

Feigl had 13 relief appearances in the SEC including a career-long 51⁄3-inning stint against Mississippi State on April 2. He gave up six hits and two earned runs in a 6-2 Ole Miss loss.

Who’s the man?

Bianco will also likely pick his top non-conference starter from the group of six. He doesn’t believe the possibility of Feigl in a new role will weaken the Rebels’ bullpen, one of the team’s strengths a year ago.

The rotation on opening weekend might not be the same a month into the season.

“Because we have several options you’ll probably see some movement, maybe more movement than we’re used to,” Bianco said.

