Big Oaks hosting TCPS Invitational golf tournament

By Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

Tupelo Christian Prep’s 14-team Eagle Invitational golf tournament tees off today at Big Oaks in Saltillo.

The host Eagles, led by seniors Parker Brooks and Joshua Miles, and freshman Jackson Mills, are the defending MHSAA Class 1A state champions. TCPS will again host the state tournament May 3-4 at Big Oaks.

But for now, the focus is on today’s competition, Eagles coach Grant Smallwood said.

“We’ve got Brooks at No. 1, Mills at No. 2 and Miles at No. 3,” he said. “We’ve got five competing for the last two spots. It’s a battle.

“I feel really good about our chances (to repeat) this year.”

TCPS won state by 27 strokes last season to beat Nanih Waiya, Sacred Heart and Hamilton. It was the first state title for the golf program.

Brooks leads the team with a 37, 1-over-par, average in nine-hole play this season.

“It’s as low as he’s ever been,” Smallwood said. “His mental approach to the game has gotten better. He’s not as technical.”

Mills was the star last season as an eighth grader in the state tournament. He finished third overall, one stroke behind Vardaman’s Brandon Walker and two strokes behind medalist Jacon Kight of Nanih Waiya.

Joining TCPS in today’s event will be boys and girls players from Amory, Caledonia, Choctaw Central, Hamilton, Hatley, Ingomar, Lafayette, Mantachie, Nettleton, New Albany, North Pontotoc, Smithville and Walnut.

Nettleton’s lineup features one of the state’s top girls players – freshman Riley Mayhew, who shot a two-round 4-over-par score to win Class I medalist honors last season in the state tourney at The Bridges in Bay St. Louis.

The Lady Tigers also won the Class I state championship by 14 strokes over its closest competitor, Our Lady Academy, the host team.

“This is the first year for this tournament to be this large,” Smallwood said. “We want it to be a bigger event in the future. We want to see a high level of golfers come in here.”