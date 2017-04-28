Bill Russell leaves Pontotoc to coach South Pontotoc girls

By Gene Phelps

SPRINGVILLE – Bill Russell was looking for a change. South Pontotoc was seeking a slam dunk.

The rim was rattled Friday when Russell, 52, was named girls basketball coach at South Pontotoc, following a successful 20-year tenure at Pontotoc.

“It’s time for me to get a fresh start, a different challenge,” said Russell, a 1984 South Pontotoc graduate who’s won girls state championships at Senatobia (1997, 36-3 record) and Pontotoc (2012, 34-0 record). “The South Pontotoc administration, community and players are committed to get the program headed in the right direction.”

In 28 seasons, including nine in Senatobia, Russell has a 655-248 career record – 481-166 at Pontotoc and 174-82 at Senatobia.

Russell, who believes pressure defense – and a few 3-pointers – wins games, is respected by his peers in the coaching profession.

“There isn’t a coach I’d rather my daughter play for than Bill Russell,” Booneville girls and boys coach Michael Smith said.

