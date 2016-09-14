Bjork says move to Thanksgiving shows value of Egg Bowl

The Egg Bowl Thanksgiving contract is for at least two years and shows the attractiveness of the football programs at both Ole Miss and Mississippi State, Ole Miss athletics director Ross Bjork says.

The move of Mississippi’s rivalry game back to the night of Thanksgiving was announced Tuesday along with the SEC’s 2017 schedule. ESPN will televise the game.

The move is for at least 2017 in Starkville and 2018 in Oxford. There will be discussions to extend the contract.

“Having the Egg Bowl on ESPN in the prime time window on Thanksgiving Day shows we have a relevant program and that ESPN values the Egg Bowl as a marquee game,” Bjork said. “If both programs were not competitive on the national scene we would not have this opportunity to showcase this great game.”

Parrish Alford