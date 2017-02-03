BLAKE MORGAN: Diverse paths to goal

The two high school football players in the area playing for Division 1 teams next season had very different paths to national signing day on Wednesday, but both underscored how there is no easy way to going through the recruiting process.

Walnut’s Monterio Hunt will be playing for the Marshall Thundering Herd next season and North Pontotoc’s Zay Cullens will be going up the road a bit for the Memphis Tigers.

Hunt injured his leg in the first game of his junior year, usually the critical year for grabbing the attention of college coaches, but had an offer from Mississippi State after his sophomore season and decided to commit to the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-1, 195 pound athlete was committed to Mississippi State from last March until this January when Hunt decommitted from MSU.

“It was a stressing process at first and it was also emotional,” Hunt said. “I didn’t know how I’d get through the whole process after decommitting, but it’s just emotional coming from a small school like this and getting to go play D1.”

His senior season, Hunt rushed for 1,153 yards and 12 touchdowns and had 673 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns which was good enough to keep other Division 1 teams interested.

It was Hunt’s dream to play at the highest level of college football which is pushing him to Huntington, West Virginia.

From a split with a school in his home state to the crown jewel of the class of a school over 500 miles away.

Consistency counts

For Cullens, the recruiting cycle was very quiet compared to Hunt.

He committed to Memphis before the football season and fulfilled the commitment Wednesday, but even he wavered.

The senior rushed for 1,754 yards and scored 24 touchdowns and recorded 94 tackles which kept other offers rolling in.

Cullens thought of other schools and was tempted by the thought of playing for Tulane.

It was the Memphis coaching staff which was ultimately the difference in Cullens keeping his commitment.

“They didn’t only worry about football,” Cullens said. “They want you to get an education. They expect you to go to the NFL, but if you don’t make it, they want you to have a fall-back plan.”

Two of the best seniors in the area took different roads but ultimately finished with the same result.

With 18-year-olds anything can happen in the years of recruiting, but for these two, they will be playing on Saturdays on the highest level.

