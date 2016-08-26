BLAKE MORGAN: Faith, football bring comfort

When tragedy strikes, no one knows exactly what to do. There isn’t one prescribed method to overcome any horrible event.

One thing to love about sports is it can give people an outlet when everything in their life is turning upside down.

When everything in the world is changing, the football field will always be 100 yards long and the crossbar will always be 10 feet high.

Remember when Brett Favre threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns on a Monday night game after his father passed away?

Sports can a place of normalcy in an otherwise chaotic time in life.

When Baldwyn quarterback John Swinney’s father passed away last season, he looked to the football field and God.

“He’s really strong in his faith,” Baldwyn head coach Michael Gray said.

Swinney leads both teams in a prayer after each game in the middle of the field.

Armed with his faith and football, Swinney decided he wanted to grow through this. That is just the kind of person he is. It wasn’t easy, though. Overcoming one of the hardest times in someone’s life in high school can break a lot of people.

But Swinney is not a lot of people. He knows he is playing for his father every time he puts on his helmet under the Friday night lights.

“That’s something to play for every game,” he said. “He’s watching me. He never got to see me play, but he’s getting to see me now. I know that’s something to play for every game. It’s something that gives you a little motivation.”

Swinney threw for three touchdowns Friday in a 42-15 win over Mooreville.

Baldwyn has one of its strongest teams in years and has all the potential to make a state playoff run. When the team looks to its leader for strength at some point later in the season, there won’t be a need to worry. Swinney can handle the challenge.

blake.morgan@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BlakeMorganDJ