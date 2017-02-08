BLAKE MORGAN: Oxford soccer titles were fond farewell to life in Class 5A

Soccer has been on the rise at Oxford High School for some time now.

In 2013, the boys won a 5A state championship, while last season the girls were able to claim a title as well.

This season, the goal was for each team to come away with the championship in the last season the school would be playing in the 5A classification.

The goal for both squads became a reality last Saturday down in Madison with the girls beating West Harrison 2-0 and the boys beating West Jones 3-0.

It was an incredible moment with the teams playing back-to-back and the stands filled with not only parents of the players, but classmates and just fans of Oxford sports.

The man over the PA system mentioned multiple times no fans were allowed to take the field after the win. He could feel the excitement in the stands of everyone watching what was unfolding.

“Oxford is such a soccer community,” Oxford girls coach Hunter Crane said. “To have both teams win state really validates how much the community loves soccer. It’s really special to both win the same year.”

The girls completed a perfect season of 20-0 and were never in any danger of losing in the playoffs. Oxford defeated Center Hill by seven, then Grenada by two and Germantown by five.

The championship game against West Harrison was never truly in doubt after freshman phenom Morgan O’Connor scored in the first five minutes of play.

“It was really cool to be a part of both teams winning,” O’Connor said. “It’s not something that happens very often.”

‘I’m very proud’

The boys finished the season 17-2 but didn’t dominate the playoffs with as much ease as their counterparts. Oxford’s largest win of the playoffs came in the three-point victory against West Jones, with all three goals coming in the final period.

“I was on the first team that made it to North half championship and lost,” Oxford boy’s head coach and Oxford High alum Charles Sabatier said. “It feels really good to bring this team back to the state championship. I’m very proud of Oxford.”

The championship was a perfect bookend to the school’s time in 5A and should have put all of 6A soccer on notice that the road to the championship will run through Oxford.

“Bring it on,” Crane said. “We’re ready.”

