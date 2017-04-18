Bortles delivers defense

By Parrish Alford

OXFORD – Colby Bortles didn’t have his best at-bats at LSU over the weekend, but he sparkled in the field.

Defense plagued Ole Miss at some points in an SEC series loss in Baton Rouge, but the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Bortles, known for his offense, made a pair of highlight-worthy catches in first-base foul territory in Thursday’s opener.

Later in the series he showed the glove work for which he’s become known at third base.

Bortles on the season is fielding .960 while mostly at hird, a high-risk position. He’s committed four errors and started seven double plays.

He credits Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco and assistant coach MarcMacMillan for helping him evolve defensively.

“I work on it every day. I strive to be the best third baseman in the country. Coach Mac (Marc MacMillan) and Coach B have really helped me become a great defender. I take pride in that. Coach B tells me to play defense like a small guy and hit like a big guy. That’s what I try to do,” Bortles said.

It’s become commonplace to see Bortles display nimble foot work in charging to field a slow roller or moving to his left to cut off a ball headed to left field.

Bortles was 2 for 11 at the plate at LSU. He shares the team lead in home runs and doubles with Tate Blackman and leads the Rebels with 21 RBIs.

Making a great defensive play brings him as much satisfaction as doubling to the gap in left-center.

“Oh, absolutely … a diving play in the hole or a diving play down the line, that’s great. Making a good play where they don’t score is awesome. Whatever helps the team win.”