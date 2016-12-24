Bowl game provides final farewell for Bulldogs’ RB

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

CLEARWATER, Fla. – When Ashton Shumpert left the field last month after Mississippi State’s win over Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl, he did so with a mix of emotions.

The senior running back was excited to reclaim the Golden Egg Trophy on his final try but was unsure if that would be his final collegiate game.

Shumpert soon learned that the Bulldogs would indeed advance to the postseason for a seventh straight season and he gets one more opportunity to suit up in the St. Petersburg Bowl on Monday.

“It’s real exciting and always good to come to Florida,” Shumpert said. “We came through with another bowl game so it’s exciting to have another game to play too.”

Shumpert arrived at MSU four years ago as a prized prospect from Itawamba AHS and played immediately as a true freshman. He has appeared in 48 career games including 10 starts and totaled 1,133 yards and seven touchdowns during his career.

“He’s done an amazing job,” said MSU coach Dan Mullen. “He’s played all different roles but is a guy who shows up to every day and works his tail off.”

It is Shumpert’s ability to adapt and take on additional responsibilities that makes Mullen believe the 6-foot-2, 218-pounder will land a job in the NFL once his collegiate career is complete.

NFL dreams

“I think he’s going to have a bright future at the next level because of his versatility,” Mullen said. “He’s willing to block as a fullback, run as a tailback, catch the ball out of the backfield, starts on all four special teams and is probably our best special teams player. He’s a complete team guy and is going to be a big loss for us because he does so much.”

The former Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year will begin training for pro day upon returning to Mississippi but wants to make sure his college career concludes with one more victory.

“A bowl win would mean everything,” Shumpert said. “We’ve have a lot of big wins since I’ve been here but this would be the biggest one to end (my career) with.”

Shumpert feels that he has grown tremendously as a player during his time in Starkville but the relationships he has built off the field have meant just as much to him.

“This whole experience humbled me,” Shumpert said. “I’ve met so many people, and not just from playing. These are people that I’ll know for the rest of my life that will help me and I’ll help them. I’ve enjoyed it all.”

Shumpert wants to continue his education to get a master’s degree in business.

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery