Boys Coaches of the Year: For Howells, winning runs in the family

When Rick Howell and his son, Mitch, get together for a work project, or just to fish, the conversation always turns to basketball.

It’s in their DNA.

“We talk basketball; that’s what we enjoy,” the elder Howell said.

This season, the father and son basketball coaches experienced success in their Prentiss County/Hill Country gymnasiums.

Rick Howell, 62, coached New Site to a 23-7 record, a Division 1-3A tourney championship and a berth in the state playoffs in his first season with the Royals.

Mitch Howell, 36, led Wheeler to 26-4 record and a return to the state tournament for the first time since 1994. His team won the 1-1A tournament title in his second season with the Eagles.

For their efforts, the father and son are the 2017 Daily Journal Co-Coaches of the Year in boys high school basketball.

Both coaches praised the job each other performed on the sideline this season.

“I’m so proud of my son,” Rick Howell said. “He’s a hard worker. Wheeler’s a great place. Those folks are excited.”

“Dad has folks excited on the east side of the county,” Mitchell Howell said. “He’s old school. He’s going to out-work you. He relates really well to his players. You don’t see that a lot.”

The father and son coach the game the same way, running plays out of sets, secondary breaks, screens, double screens, double picks.

“Everything I know about basketball I learned from my dad,” said Mitch Howell, who played for his father at Booneville and was his assistant 14 years ago at Wheeler.

“Once you get the basics down, you can get your shots down,” Rick Howell said. “Players are players. If you’re going to be good in anything you have to learn the fundamentals and then use repetition.

“(Mitch) believes in the same philosophy.”

The younger Howell says his Wheeler teams work on the same drills as New Site.

“My dad taught me that preparation is the key,” he said. “We work on fundamentals, a lot of drills and a lot of shooting. We work on spot shots, shooting off screens, off fades. Things you do in a game. It’s not set shots.”

The Howells have played against each other twice in their careers. They are tied at 1-1. New Site defeated Wheeler 65-52 this season. In a 2006 division tournament, Thrasher, coached by Mitch, defeated Rick’s then-Wheeler team in overtime to win the championship.

“I know what to expect and he knows what to expect,” Rick Howell said. “It’s like looking in a mirror. It’s a good time.”

Mitch Howell remembers looking at his team’s schedule when his dad took the New Site job.

“I called him and said, ‘It’s been 10 years. We’re about to get it on,’” the younger Howell said, then laughed. “You never know what to expect when you play him. Playing New Site at New Site is like playing Biggersville at Biggersville. They could beat the Celtics.”

