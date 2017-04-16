Boys Player of the Year: Joiner driven to earn respect on the court

By Blake Morgan

What drove Oxford’s Jarkel Joiner to be one of the leading scorers in the country, play every minute of every game and ultimately be named the Daily Journal’s 2017 Boys Basketball Player of the Year?

His drive had been there from a young age with his family and faith, but it jumped to another level in his senior season.

It started with what he saw as several snubs during recruiting.

“I didn’t get any hometown offers,” Joiner said. “That was basically saying I wasn’t good enough. To have no respect from my hometown teams of Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Memphis. Not to bash them but that’s how I felt, I had to earn my respect.”

The 6-foot-1 guard committed last November to play basketball at Cal State Bakersfield under former Ole Miss head coach Rod Barnes next season.

“Somehow Rod Barnes has come in and gotten one of the best guards that played in the state of Mississippi in a long time,” Oxford head coach Drew Tyler said.

Joiner averaged 36.5 points per game which was good for fourth nationally, according to MaxPreps. He has always been a natural at getting the ball through the hoop, and at times can make his prolific scoring seem effortless.

He was the leading factor in Oxford’s final 25-8 record and the team making its way to the MHSAA Class 5A State Tournament semifinals against Laurel.

The Chargers lost 67-65 but the game did not start out well for Oxford, which had to rally.

Oxford was down double digits in the first half – and when the pressure of the postseason is at its highest, this is when team could crack.

From high school to the NBA in do-or-die games so many teams fall apart and turn on each other, but Oxford never did.

The team never turned on each other, it stuck together through the adversity.

Joiner is the main reason, his scoring may be great but his leadership puts him on another level.

“Jarkel is one of the best people I’ve been around,” Tyler said. “I’m talking about just as a person.

“He is just so humble. It is easy to cheer and root for a student athlete like Jarkel Joiner.”

