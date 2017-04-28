Bridging the gap: No-hitter gives Wave lead in 6A series

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Jackson Bridges wasn’t thinking no-hitter Thursday night … until the top of the fifth inning.

“I looked at the scoreboard,” Tupelo’s senior right-hander said. “That’s when I realized I had a chance to go the whole way.”

Bridges’ first career no-hitter – including youth league ball – helped the Golden Wave win 5-0 against Warren Central in Game 1 of the their MHSAA Class 6A second-round best-of-three series.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 7 p.m. today at Warren Central in Vicksburg. Game 3, if needed, would be played at 7 p.m. Monday in Tupelo.

Bridges recorded five strikeouts, walked two and hit one batter.

“Looking back, I didn’t feel like much was working. It wasn’t my best night,” said Bridges (7-3, 1.14 ERA). “My defense made plays behind me and that’s always a good thing. They couldn’t find the hole. It was a good feeling.”

In the third inning, Tupelo head coach Justin Reed asked his pitching coach, Levi Bishop, how Bridges was holding up.

“I asked, ’How does he feel? He said, ‘Coach, he’s just getting loose,’’’ Reed said. “That’s sort of what Jackson does. It takes him to the fourth, fifth inning to settle in and get stronger.”

Golden Wave senior catcher Ray Sandroni agreed with the coach’s assessment.

“After four (innings) Jackson gets stronger, throws the ball harder,” he said. “The last three or four innings Jackson was able to put his fastball about two inches off the plate where they couldn’t touch it.”

Bridges helped his cause in the first inning with a two-run double to the gap in right-center field to give the Golden Wave a 3-0 lead.

Charlie Greer plated an earlier run in the first with a sacrifice fly after singles by Sandroni, Josh Smith and LaBryant Siddell.

Gatlin Farrar was hit by a pitch and later scored from third on an error in the second to give Tupelo a 4-0 lead.

Bridges, who entered the game with just 11 RBIs, plated his third run with a sacrifice fly to center field to give Tupelo a 5-0 lead in the fifth.

