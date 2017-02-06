Bulldogs back to No. 4 in AP poll

Daily Journal, wire reports
Mississippi State’s women are back at No. 4 in The Associated Press poll released Monday.
The Bulldogs (23-1, 9-1 SEC) moved up one spot this week thanks to two wins over Auburn and Missouri, plus a loss by South Carolina. The Gamecocks fell two spots to No. 6 after falling to Tennessee one week ago.
South Carolina (20-2, 10-1) handed MSU its only loss of the season on Jan. 23 and remains in first place in the SEC standings by a half-game. That loss bumped State from fourth to fifth at the time.
The Bulldogs are back in action Thursday when they host Vanderbilt.
UConn (22-0) remained No. 1 and is followed in the poll by Baylor and Maryland. Florida State is No. 5.
Tennessee re-entered the poll this week at No. 24, its first ranking since Dec. 5.
