Bulldogs back to No. 4 in AP poll

Daily Journal, wire reports

Mississippi State’s women are back at No. 4 in The Associated Press poll released Monday.

The Bulldogs (23-1, 9-1 SEC) moved up one spot this week thanks to two wins over Auburn and Missouri, plus a loss by South Carolina. The Gamecocks fell two spots to No. 6 after falling to Tennessee one week ago.

South Carolina (20-2, 10-1) handed MSU its only loss of the season on Jan. 23 and remains in first place in the SEC standings by a half-game. That loss bumped State from fourth to fifth at the time.

The Bulldogs are back in action Thursday when they host Vanderbilt.

UConn (22-0) remained No. 1 and is followed in the poll by Baylor and Maryland. Florida State is No. 5.

Tennessee re-entered the poll this week at No. 24, its first ranking since Dec. 5.