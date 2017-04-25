Bulldogs chase sweep of Rebels tonight

By Logan Lowery

PEARL – The Governor’s Cup may not affect Ole Miss or No. 10 Mississippi State in the SEC standings but there is still plenty to play for in tonight’s game at Trustmark Park.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The Diamond Dogs are trying to sweep their in-state rival for the first time since 1997 while the Rebels attempt to reclaim the Governor’s Cup after losing last year’s game 2-0 at the home of the Mississippi Braves.

“It’s just going to be an awesome night of college baseball for the state of Mississippi,” said MSU coach Andy Cannizaro. “There will probably be 10,000 people there and the crowd might be split 50/50 between Hail State and Hotty Toddy.”

MSU took a tightly contested series in Oxford earlier this season – 4-3, 5-3 and 2-1 – to now lead the overall series 249-206-5. The Bulldogs hold the edge the Governor’s Cup series 6-4 and also a slight 19-18 advantage in the non-conference neutral site game that began as the Mayor’s Trophy in 1980.

State (28-14) has been on a roll winning its last five SEC series including a home sweep against Alabama over the weekend.

The Diamond Dogs won three one-run games from the Crimson Tide and have 20 comeback victories.

“These wins are symbols of what we always talk about,” Cannizaro said. “It’s all hands on deck every single day.”

The Diamond Dogs will start freshman right-hander Denver McQuary on the mound tonight. It will be the third start for the Houston product, who is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA, 19 walks and 19 strikeouts in 22 innings.

Ole Miss counters with a freshman righty of its own in Greer Holston. The Long Beach hurler is making his seventh start and is 2-2 with a 3.20 ERA, 38 strikeouts and 18 walks over 39 1/3 innings.

The Rebels (25-15) have won nine of their last 12 games since being swept by Mississippi State on March 30-April 1. After losing to Missouri 9-3 on Friday, Ole Miss rallied for 3-1 and 9-6 victories in Oxford to take the series against the Tigers.

“We’ve got to keep getting outs and keep competing,” said Ole Miss third baseman Colby Bortles. “It was a good series win for us.”

Both teams face a pivotal weekend ahead as Ole Miss travels to No. 15 Arkansas on Thursday while the Bulldogs host seventh-ranked Auburn beginning on Friday.

