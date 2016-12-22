Bulldogs enter second phase of bowl prep

By Logan Lowery

When Mississippi State broke bowl practice last Saturday for a four-day break, the Bulldogs wanted to be prepared to play Miami (Ohio) in the St. Petersburg Bowl.

“We’re going to have one of those situations where you could drop the ball down anywhere, even in a parking lot, and we’d be ready to go,” MSU defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon said before departing Starkville. “We’ll essentially just refine everything in that second week.”

MSU reported to the bowl site last night and will hold three practices and a walk through prior to Monday’s 10 a.m. kickoff at Tropicana Field.

The Bulldogs will conduct their practices at Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater and then hold a walk through at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Christmas Day. Practices will be closed to the public but the first 30 minutes will be open to the media.

In addition to practices, State will also visit Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in Tampa, take a trip to Busch Gardens and compete against the RedHawks with help from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay in a food drive.

When the Bulldogs do take the field against Miami on Monday it will have been exactly a month since Mississippi State won its final regular season game against Ole Miss.

The time away has helped the Bulldogs heal up from a grueling season that culminated with four straight SEC games during November.

Welcomed break

“That constant wear and tear and constant hitting will wear you down a little bit,” said MSU quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. “But having a little bit of time off really does help get you back into a healthy feeling.”

Coach Dan Mullen is expected to announce if there are any injury or academic casualties for the bowl game today.

