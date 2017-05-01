Bulldogs fall in SEC tennis final

Daily Journal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Mississippi State’s 18th-ranked men’s tennis team lost 4-3 to No. 13 Georgia in the SEC championship match on Sunday afternoon.

MSU (20-8) lost at Georgia 4-0 during the regular season.

“These are the kind of moments that make you feel alive,” MSU coach Matt Roberts said. “We live for these situations and love competition. Even though the final result didn’t go our way, I’m proud of how hard we fought and didn’t give Georgia anything easily.”

Fifth-seeded MSU won the doubles point and No.1 singles behind third-ranked Nuno Borges. The match came down to No. 3 singles, where Georgia’s Emil Reinberg defeated Strahinja Rakic 7-6, 7-6 (6).

It was the 10th SEC tournament title for Georgia, their first since 2013.

Georgia’s Reinberg was named the tourney MVP, while Borges and teammate Giovanni Oradini were named to the all-tournament team.

MSU now awaits the NCAA Men’s Tennis Selection Show on Tuesday afternoon.