Bulldogs hosting streaking Vols

STARKVILLE – Tennessee’s turnaround in men’s basketball began with a 91-74 victory over Mississippi State in Knoxville on Jan. 21.

The Bulldogs will be looking to end the Volunteers’ four-game winning streak when the two teams meet for a rematch in Humphrey Coliseum at 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

“They’ve been playing spectacularly from that game forward,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “They’ve had four wins in a row – beat Kentucky at home (82-80), beat Kansas State (70-58) and just crushed Auburn (87-77) on the road in their last game.”

The Bulldogs only trailed Tennessee by three at halftime during the previous meeting but surrendered 54 points in the second half. The Vols (13-9, 5-4 SEC) shot 43.8 percent and had four players score 14 or more points led by senior guard Robert Hubbs III with 19.

“They really took it at us inside and got the ball around the basket and too easy paint touches,” Howland said. “We’re going to have to do a lot better defending in the post in this game to give ourselves a chance to have success.”

State (13-8, 4-5 SEC) will also need to improve its rebounding as well. Despite being undersized, Tennessee outrebounded the Bulldogs by 14 during the last meeting.

Mississippi State’s rebounding woes continued to be a problem during Tuesday’s 88-61 loss at Ole Miss. The Bulldogs lost the battle on the glass by 13 and only had five offensive rebounds. Aric Holman was the only starter with an offensive board.

Hark the Herard

MSU did have some success offensively against the Vols by getting the ball inside to Schnider Herard. The 6-foot-10 freshman scored a team-high 14 points in that game and is shooting 15 for 20 from the field over his last five games.

However, Herard was not much of a factor in his last outing, with only one shot attempt against the Rebels.

“We’ve got to get him the ball more, there’s no question that’s a problem for us,” Howland said. “He’s got to get more offensive rebounds.”

The Bulldogs hope to have their lone upperclassmen, I.J. Ready, back in action. The senior point guard has been plagued by a calf injury the last two games but returned to practice on Thursday.

The status of freshmen guards Lamar Peters (hip) and Mario Kegler (knee) remains questionable after both were injured during the Ole Miss game.

