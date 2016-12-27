Bulldogs stick together, find way to win in St. Petersburg Bowl

By Logan Lowery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Mississippi State entered Monday’s St. Petersburg Bowl as heavy favorites.

The Bulldogs quickly found out they had all they could handle in Mid-American Conference opponent Miami (Ohio).

MSU trailed the RedHawks for three quarters and needed a blocked field goal with five seconds remaining to escape with a 17-16 victory in front of 15,717 inside Tropicana Field.

“It was a great game but maybe not exactly how we drew it up,” said MSU coach Dan Mullen. “Give Miami a lot of credit for executing their game plan and slowing the tempo way, way, way down and keeping us out of rhythm.”

Miami (6-7) led 16-14 at the end of the third quarter and were working on another drive deep in Bulldog territory. However, Jamoral Graham caused Gus Ragland to throw the first interception of his career at the 9-yard line on the first play of the fourth quarter.

That turnover gave State enough momentum to drive down for a 36-yard Westin Graves field goal with 12:03 left.

The Bulldogs (6-7) clung to that one-point lead the rest of the way, even as Miami marched down to the 20-yard line to set up a potential game-winning field goal for Nick Dowd in the waning moments. Nelson Adams got his right hand up and partially blocked the kick, which then veered wide left and landed in the end zone.

“We had noticed on film that his kick was kind of a line drive so the only thing was going through my head was get your hand on the ball as quick as you can,” Adams said.

It was the second time the Bulldogs had blocked one of Dowd’s kicks. Johnathan Calvin also batted down his extra point back in the second quarter.

Mississippi State’s defense surrendered 433 yards and two touchdowns to the RedHawks but came away with two turnovers inside the red zone with Graham’s interception and also a Jamal Peters forced fumble at the 11-yard line that was recovered by Richie Brown on the first play of the second quarter.

“Obviously we could have played a little better at times but when we needed to make the big plays we made them and that’s what counts,” Brown said. “We stuck together as a defensive unit, kept believing and stuck to the plan and it turned out pretty good.”

Fitzgerald’s big day

The Bulldogs totaled 335 yards on the day led by MVP Nick Fitzgerald, who rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Fitzgerald scored on a 2-yard run just before halftime and added a 44-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

He finished the day 13 of 26 passing for 126 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions as well.

Fred Ross was MSU’s leading receiver with four catches for 44 yards but was one of several players that struggled with drops.

“We had some missed passes, dropped balls and missed some opportunities on plays,” Mullen said. “But it’s been an interesting year and we’ve battled throughout the year. We’ve had some tough games and lost a bunch of games on the final play of the game but I told the guys in the locker room afterwards that we were here because we didn’t give up. We battled the whole way.”

