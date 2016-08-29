Bulldogs’ tight ends must fill big shoes

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – Like most coaches, Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen has attempted to keep his roster stocked with a healthy mix of veterans and youth at each position.

But a combination of graduation, attrition and injury have left the Bulldogs with only one tight end with game experience.

“We are so young this year,” Mullen said. “Unfortunately, injuries cut (Gus Walley’s) career short, so now it’s a trickle-down effect. Now the guys have to get accelerated and get ready to get on the field.”

True sophomore Justin Johnson is the lone tight end that has played at the Division I level. Johnson was the third-team option for MSU in 11 games last season, catching five passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

“He’s come a long way because he has no choice,” said MSU tight ends coach Scott Sallach. “Unfortunately with Gus having to end his career with injuries, there’s no old guy to lean on. He is the old guy.”

Behind Johnson is only a wealth of inexperience in redshirt freshman Farrod Green, true freshmen Christian Roberson and Dontae Jones and junior Jordan Thomas. Roberson and Jones joined the team in January; Thomas did not arrive until the summer.

“Talent isn’t the issue,” Sallach said. “It’s getting that talent to perform at a winning level that’s the challenge. There’s plenty of potential in my room, how fast it turns into production will determine how much of a role they have in helping us.”

Sallach was struggling to show his tight ends the amount of effort that is required of them. To help demonstrate his point, Sallach had his group watch film from 2014 when the Bulldogs had both Macolm Johnson and Brandon Hill in their senior seasons.

“It was an eye-opener,” Sallach said. “There were some heads that were down because guys just thought they were playing hard. But that was the point of bringing it out. I can talk about Malcolm because he was special but none of these guys were here for him.”

Big target

MSU is hoping Thomas can grasp the offense and consistently play at a high level because he has shown flashes this fall. Sallach recalled the 6-foot-5, 295-pounder scoring an 80- yard touchdown in practice in which he left defenders in his dust.

“The raw skills excite everybody,” Sallach said. “But potential will get you beat in this league.”

Sallach has tried to keep his impressionable unit encouraged and positive because some of them will have to play this season.

“I remind these guys all the time that Dak Prescott was here for 31⁄2 years before he became a full-time starter,” Sallach said. “He was still an unbelievable player but it took a while to get to the level that everybody will remember him by.”

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery