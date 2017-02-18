Bullpen helps Ole Miss clinch series against No. 10 East Carolina

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – The general public may never know exactly how the game’s biggest pitch approached East Carolina’s Eric Tyler as an off-speed offering.

The important thing to know is that Tyler hit into a double play in the fifth inning, and Ole Miss went on to defeat the No. 10-ranked Pirates 3-2 to clinch the series on opening weekend Saturday.

A Swayze Field crowd of 11,494 watched Andy Pagnozzi strand three runners when Tyler grounded to Ole Miss freshman Grae Kessinger who began the 6-4-3 double play.

The Rebels (2-0) go for the sweep today at noon.

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco thought a fastball from Pagnozzi was the best pitch to produce the desired result. Freshman catcher Cooper Johnson told Bianco that’s what he relayed to the sophomore Pagnozzi, who threw a curve.

Bianco spoke with Pagnozzi in the dugout.

“He said, ‘It was supposed to be a fastball, but that’ll do,’” Pagnozzi said.

In the fifth the Pirates (0-2) put four runners on base against Ole Miss sophomore James McArthur without having a ball leave the infield. McArthur walked a batter, gave up a bunt hit when the Rebels left first base uncovered and allowed a run when his second hit-batsman came with the bases loaded.

ECU left-hander Jacob Wolfe went five scoreless innings, but Ole Miss scored all three runs against right-hander Sam Lanier, the first pitcher out of the bullpen.

Colby Bortles put the Rebels on the board with a solo home run in the sixth. In the seventh Will Golsan drove home Ryan Olenek to tie the game, and Bortles scored Golsan with a sacrifice fly.

Sophomore Dallas Woolfolk pitched a perfect eighth, striking out two, as he touched 95 miles an hour.

In the ninth Will Stokes gave up a two-out single but nothing else and earned his second save in two days.

The Rebels collected nine hits, five in their last three at-bats, thanks to a rally that started with miscommunication.

“I called a fast ball. Cooper said he called a fastball. Andy threw a curve ball. We’re glad Andy was right,” Bianco said.

Parrish.alford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @parrishalford

Ole Miss 3, No. 10 East Carolina 2

East Carolina 010 010 000 – 2 5 0

Ole Miss 000 001 200 – 3 9 1

WP: Andy Pagnozzi (1-0). LP: Sam Lanier (0-1). Save: Will Stokes (2). Multiple Hits: (OM) Ryan Olenek, Will Golsan, Thomas Dillard. 2B: (OM) Golsan, Dillard. HR: (OM) Colby Bortles. DP: East Carolina 1, Ole Miss 2. LOB: East Carolina 5, Ole Miss 10. T: 3:01. A: 11,494.

Records: Ole Miss 2-0, East Carolina 0-2