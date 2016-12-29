Calipari wants UK to be ‘aggressor’ tonight against Ole Miss

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD — Kentucky will visit The Pavilion tonight, and John Calipari expects a full house.

The Wildcats’ coach, however, does not expect that to be a problem.

“They’re good at home. That new building will be sold out. We played Louisville. We’ve played in hostile environments. I don’t think the issue is that. The issue comes down to us. We have to be the aggressor.”

Kentucky (10-2) is ranked No. 8 and will start a sophomore and four freshmen.

The Wildcats were ranked No. 1 when they lost at home against then-No. 11 UCLA 97-92 on Dec. 3. They lost 73-70 at then-No. 10 Louisville on Dec. 21, their most recent game.

Calipari expects to see an Ole Miss team that is physical in the paint but can also hurt you from the perimeter.

“They crash the boards. They’ll go after you inside. Here’s a team that will take 25 3s. If they’re making them it’s like Louisville. We’re going against a team that will be physical and that has older players. It’s going to be a really hard opening game for us.”

Ole Miss center Sebastian Saiz is averaging a double-double with 15.2 points and 12.1 rebounds. He leads the SEC in rebounding.

Ole Miss leads the SEC with a plus-6.6 rebounding margin. The Rebels have outrebounded all but one opponent this season, and their 14.0 offensive rebounds a game ranks second in the SEC and No. 19 in the country.

Parrish.Alford@Journalinc.com

Twitter: @ParrishAlford