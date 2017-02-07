Can Bulldogs play ‘RPI killer’ at Auburn?

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

In its last outing, Mississippi State managed to overcome the second-largest deficit in school history and still win.

The Bulldogs rallied from 19 points down to take down Tennessee 64-59 and ended a slide that had seen MSU lose four of its last five.

Now the Bulldogs (14-8, 5-5 SEC) hope to build off the momentum from that victory as they travel to Auburn tonight for a game with an 8 p.m. tipoff.

It’s on ESPNU.

“We talked after the game that the lesson to learn is never to quit and never give up when things are going bad and the wrong way,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “When you face adversity you always keep fighting.”

Howland is expecting another battle tonight. Auburn (15-8, 4-6 SEC) is coming off an 82-77 win at Alabama on Saturday to complete the series sweep over the Crimson Tide.

“They are very good and really playing well,” Howland said. “They’re very talented and extremely young like ourselves. We’ve got a big challenge ahead of us at Auburn. Auburn’s long, athletic and have good depth and very good point guard play out of (Jared) Harper and (Ronnie) Johnson.”

Harper is the SEC’s reigning Freshman of the Week, the second time he has earned the honor this season. He averaged 17.5 points and was 7 of 10 on 3-point shots last week and is scoring 12.9 points per game, second on the team.

Auburn’s leading scorer is also a freshman, Mustapha Heron, averaging 15.2 points. The Bulldogs recruited the former five-star guard heavily out of high school.

“He’s really strong and physical,” Howland said. “He can finish at the rim as well as shoot the 3. He has a man’s body. He’s tough and a great competitor. He’s a really good player.”

Third-year Tigers’ coach Bruce Pearl was also very complimentary of State’s team, which is the youngest of all 351 Division I teams.

“(Quinndary) Weatherspoon is a pro,” Pearl said. “He can take over a game. I’m just really impressed with their point guard play and the way (Lamar) Peters can break you down. They’re dangerous from 3-point land and Ben does a terrific job.”

RPI worries

Auburn enters tonight’s game at No. 65 in the latest ESPN RPI rankings and can ill-afford a loss to the Bulldogs, who sit at 109th.

“It’s an important game for us because we’ve got our RPI down into the low 60s,” Pearl said. “Mississippi State is one of the few teams in our league whose RPI is over 100. Most of our teams are under. Just from a math standpoint, it’s really an essential game for us to be able to hold serve at home because it would be an RPI killer for us.”

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery