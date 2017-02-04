Championship Chargers: Oxford boys, girls bring home soccer state titles

By Blake Morgan

MADISON – For the first time in school history, the Oxford Chargers will be bringing home the Class 5A soccer state championship for both the boys and the girls teams after each team won with shutouts on Saturday.

The Lady Chargers achieved the perfect 20-0 season and became back-to-back Class 5A state champions with a 2-0 victory over West Harrison.

“We were excited about the opportunity to be here again,” Oxford head coach Hunter Crane said. “We came out with good energy and held it for 80 minutes.”

Oxford set the tone early with a goal in the first five minutes after a free kick from Anna Dennis set up ninth grader Morgan O’Connor in the middle of the box. O’Connor used her head to hit the ball past any remaining defenders, and then she shot the ball past the goalkeeper.

With an early lead, Oxford was able to play a bit more conservative and keep a couple of defenders back and kept West Harrison (16-4-2) from moving into too many attacking positions.

“Getting one early like that helped knock off the nerves,” Crane said. “It relaxed us a little bit at the beginning.”

Oxford’s other goal came two minutes after halftime when O’Connor made a push down the middle of the field with the ball when an attempted tackle was called as a penalty a yard outside of the box.

Addison Mills took the free kick and made the shot with the ball curving around the West Harrison wall.

Oxford held a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Oxford 3, West Jones 0

After a scoreless first half, the Calhoon brothers took over the second half.

Five minutes into the second period, younger brother Keaton Calhoon dribbled the ball down the right sideline and set up for a cross with three Chargers (17-2) in attacking position in the middle of the field, but it was a West Jones defender that got to the ball first and attempted to clear the ball over the goal and out of bounds. The ball didn’t get enough height on the clear and went into the back of the net for a West Jones own goal.

“That’s how we’ve played all season,” Oxford head coach Charles Sabatier. “Once we take the pressure off with that first goal, magic starts to happen.”

Twelve minutes later, Cole Calhoon took a shot in the middle of the field at the goal from outside the box which went to the right of the goalie and into the goal.

With 10 minutes remaining, Neil Chandler scored in the middle of the field as well.

