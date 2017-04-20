Chargers prepping for Class 6A challenges

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

Last year’s spring practice for the Oxford Chargers was centered around a first-year head coach taking over the program.

This spring, the focus will be laying the groundwork for a move from playing in Class 5A to 6A, the largest football class in the state.

Head coach Chris Cutcliffe said he believes his team will be ready for the jump up in competition.

Oxford has been scheduling 6A opponents at the lower levels such as middle school, ninth grade and junior varsity for the past few seasons with the expectations of the move.

“The top teams in both classes are pretty comparable,” Cutcliffe said. “The depth and quality of teams in 6A are the biggest differences.”

A Nov. 3 season finale against Tupelo is one of the most intriguing matchups of Oxford’s new schedule and has potential to blossom into a rivalry. Tupelo is one of the teams Oxford has been scheduling, so the teams are relatively familiar.

Another focus for the Chargers this spring will be the competition between the younger players on the roster.

Oxford returns its leading passer (John Reece Mcclure), rusher (Hiram Wadlington Jr.), receiver (Barry Flowers) and tackler (Quentin Wilfawn), but each of those players is involved in another activity this spring taking them out of practice.

Opportunities

The absence of the leading players in those roles will allow more inexperienced players more reps in those roles to grow.

While the skill positions are set for the fall, the offensive line is the biggest question mark right now. Oxford lost five senior offensive linemen, four of whom were starters.

“The competition has started really already in the weight room,” Cutcliffe said. “We would like to leave the Spring five guys in place.”

Cutcliffe’s goal is to eventually find eight players for a full rotation on the line, though that isn’t always a possibility.