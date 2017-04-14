Closing time: Last few yards most critical for turkey

By Kevin Tate

Outdoors Writer

Beyond the audio portion of a turkey hunt, opportunities to expand what may be done in the visual spectrum continue to grow among hunters.

Fans, silhouettes and full-body versions cover a spectrum of options as varied as the styles and personal preferences of hunting strategies themselves. Their variety makes them a key tool in the vest of any hunter.

The opportunity to call and move, to adjust as the morning or afternoon unfolds and to decide what to do, not only from one setup and potential encounter to the next but from one moment to the next, is a big part of what keeps the few annual weeks of turkey season on the mind of its devotees all year long.

The core appeal of turkey hunting lies in the interaction between hunter and bird, and calling alone is only a small part of that interaction.

The interaction is founded upon knowledge of the land and how the turkeys use it. How a given set of turkeys use their territory, and the limits of a hunter’s legal access to it, play a big role in just how much calling, moving and adjusting will be advisable, or even possible.

As hunters settle in to work smaller plots of land, or small parts of territory only marginally appealing to turkeys, the slower, cautious approach more often associated with the use of decoys comes into play more often.

Unlike duck hunting, where a spread of decoys is virtually always a key component in selling the appeal of a particular location to the birds in question, the use of a decoy or two in a turkey setup can backfire. A gobbler, moving across ground he’s walked every day since he left the shell and looking for a hen he cannot see, may well be drawn into shotgun range by the appearance of a decoy.

The jake gambit

The sight of a jake decoy standing next to a hen decoy may provoke him to rage and bring him into range in defense of his rights as a dominant bird. The sight of a full fan decoy or even a decoy in the form of a full-sized gobbler may well provoke him to race in and fight for what is his.

Or any of the above could cause him to drop strut, go silent and leave. The potentials for risk and reward increase together, and the decision on what, if any, of these options would work best depends primarily on the birds, their mood at the moment and what they’ve experienced before.

A single hen decoy may be the most popular option, and it’s certainly the least likely to cause trouble. A gobbler coming to a call is looking for the hen he thinks he hears.

A single hen decoy can give him something to focus on and with which to associate the calling he’s heard. It can help close the deal for the hunter, while offering little chance for mishap. At worst, a hen decoy may be ignored, although a boss hen leading a string of turkeys with a gobbler at the rear may steer the whole group away from it.

Placing a jake decoy next to a hen decoy is more likely to grab a gobbler’s attention, showing a hen he should pursue next to a yearling gobbler he should flog.

In areas and years where jakes are especially numerous, though, the sight of another jake may do nothing positive for the outcome of the hunt. Jakes run in gangs and can, at times, harass individual gobblers into apathy.

Fanning away

“Fanning” is a technique commonly used on the Great Plains, and the practice is spreading eastward. Displaying a full gobbler fan over the top of the grass, often done by hand by a well-camouflaged hunter, is a clear provocation to any gobbler with aspirations of dominance.