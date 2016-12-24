Coach of the Year: New coach makes quick splash at his alma mater

By Blake Morgan

For Allen Glenn, Amory has always been home. He played for the Panthers and was a part of Amory’s last state championship team in 1998.

He had the opportunity to return to Amory this season for his first head coaching job and it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

Amory thrived under Glenn this season. The Panthers went 11-3, won Division 1-4A and made it to the state quarterfinals after the team went 5-7 the season before.

For his work, Glenn was selected as the Daily Journal’s 2016 Coach of the Year.

“Coming into the season, I always felt we could be successful with the guys we had coming back,” he said. “The run we made and going as far as we did was kind of surprising.”

A first-year head coach will be faced with adversity at some point, and no one ever knows when or how it will manifest itself, but eventually things will begin to go poorly and all eyes turn to the new coach.

It’s these moments that define what kind of a coach someone will be.

Glenn’s adversity came early. With a 34-14 halftime lead over rival Aberdeen in the third game of the season, his team became complacent with the lead. Aberdeen pulled off a 44-34 comeback victory and Amory was 1-2 to begin the season.

“As a staff, we got back that night to regroup and tried to figure out exactly who we needed to put in the right places for the most success,” Glenn said. “We brought the kids in that Sunday and ironed it out for them, and told them this is what is going to have to happen to be successful.”

One of the keys to turning the season around was the team had to be more physical in all phases.

“There isn’t a ton of depth at this level,” Glenn said. “The thought of every coach is how to get everyone to Friday night, but we honestly had to throw some of that out the window to be a more physical team.”

The change yielded results as Amory won 10 games in a row and became one of the surprise stories of the 2016 season.

