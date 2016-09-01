College football season opens for some tonight

Daily Journal

College football’s opening weekend begins tonight – and not just for major colleges.

While No. 9 Tennessee plays Appalachian State and South Carolina opens SEC play at Vanderbilt, several state small colleges will be in action as well.

Belhaven visits Millsaps tonight at 7 in the latest renewal of the Riverside Rumble. Millsaps won 53-23 last season, and the series is tied 3-3.

Delta State opens at home at 6 against Kentucky Wesleyan and Jackson State – led by new head coach Tony Hughes – kicks off at 9 p.m. on the road against UNLV.