The Bryce Drew shot: Carter recalls what might have been

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

Ole Miss takes on Vanderbilt Saturday in an SEC game that will match the Rebels against new Commodores coach Bryce Drew, who hit one of the most famous shots in Ole Miss history.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t playing for the Rebels. Drew’s shot lifted No. 13 seed Valparaiso past No. 4 seed Ole Miss, sending the Rebels home in the first round in 1998.

You have to be of a certain age to have seen that shot live. You don’t have to be that old to see it replayed as it is every year as a part of March Madness coverage.

In fact, Keith Carter says, it was played during the Florida-Vanderbilt game in January as Gators coach Mike White was a part of that Ole Miss team.

Carter was guarding the in-bounds pass that day. He now works in fundraising at Ole Miss and serves as an analyst on the basketball broadcast team.

He has vivid memories of the play.

“Bryce had just missed a wide open 3, and we all took a sigh of relief like, ‘Wow, we avoided that.’ He just missed it. He had a wide-open shot. We all felt that was his chance, and we got through it,” Carter said.

There are were also a couple of tactical things Ole Miss could have done differently when Ansu Sesay was at the free throw line with 2.5 seconds left, he said.

“Maybe if we had taken everybody off the free throw line and gone back they’d have had to dribble the last 2.4 seconds or whatever.”

Carter also wonders if things had been different had Ole Miss coach Rob Evans chosen to use a timeout.

Neither of those things happened. Ole Miss quickly lined up in man defense with Carter guarding the in-bounds throw.

The Valparaiso player faked Carter to get him off his feet. As he was coming down the player threw a perfect pass across halfcourt to a teammate who in one motion got the ball to Drew on the right wing.

Drew had just moved a few steps to get open and hit the shot immediately.

“They guy couldn’t have made a better pass. Time was in slow motion in my head. The ball was in the air, and I was like, ‘Uh oh, this is not good.’”

Carter believes that Ole Miss team could have reached the Final Four had it survived the first round.

He’s spoken to Bryce Drew just once since then when both were playing overseas.

“It was a weird feeling. I didn’t believe it when I saw it. I went over to him and told him, ‘Great shot, congratulations.’ It was certainly a March Madness moment.”

parrish.alford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @parrishalford