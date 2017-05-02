Bulldogs, Rebels continue NCAA Tournament runs

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

Mississippi State and Ole Miss are sending both its men’s and women’s tennis teams as No. 2 seeds to the NCAA Tournament.

After finishing as the runner up at the SEC Championship over the weekend, the Bulldogs’ 18th-ranked men’s squad will take on SMU on May 12 in Norman, Oklahoma.

“It’s the coolest and most fun part of the year,” said MSU coach Matt Roberts. “Just being a part of the tournament is a great time to celebrate your team and what you’ve put together as a unit. We’re happy to be in it and be pushed. We’ve got a great challenge ahead of us.”

The Bulldogs (20-8) are making their 26th appearance in the NCAA Tournament including their seventh straight and third under Roberts.

MSU is 0-3 all-time against SMU, a team that is 13-11 on the year. The winner will meet Bryant or host Oklahoma in the second round.

Ole Miss’ men take on UC Santa Barbara (19-5) in the first round at UCLA on May 12. The Rebels are made their 24th straight NCAA Tournament, the fifth longest active streak in the nation.

Ole Miss was 16-9 during the regular season and posted a 6-6 mark in conference play led by All-American Gustav Hansson, the nation’s No. 19 player.

“We’re battle-tested, because we’ve been through a grueling SEC schedule where every match was a big-time battle,” said Ole Miss men’s coach Toby Hansson. “We are well-prepared for the NCAA Tournament having played all these tough matches.”

The Rebels won the only meeting against the Gauchos 4-0 during the 1997 Sweet 16 at UCLA. This year’s winner will meet either Army or No. 5 UCLA in the second round.

Ole Miss’ women are appearing in their ninth consecutive appearance in the tournament and 20th overall. The 28th-ranked Rebels will be play in the Chapel Hill regional for the second straight year facing William & Mary in the opening round on May 13.

“It’s going to be a tough assignment, but that’s why it’s the NCAA Tournament,” said Ole Miss women’s coach Mark Beyers. “There are no easy matches.”

Ole Miss (14-13) has played the Tribe (14-10) in four of the last five years and is 9-6 overall in the series. No. 5 North Carolina and Furman are also paired up in the regional.

The Bulldogs’ 18th-ranked women went 15-8 on the year and take on No. 37 Northwestern in the Atlanta region on May 13 at 10 a.m.

“We don’t have to fly so it’s an easy trip over there,” said MSU women’s coach Daryl Greenan. “We’ve played in Atlanta once this year and travel well there. We’ll hopefully have some alumni and fans there.”

It is State’s seventh NCAA Tournament berth and third straight. Northwestern (14-11) won the only meeting between the two programs in 1990 and is coached by former MSU All-American Claire Pollard, a 1989 NCAA doubles champion.

No. 8 Georgia Tech and Alabama are also in the regional.

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery