Brown, Dillingham up for McWhorter scholarship

Mississippi State football player Richie Brown and women’s basketball player Dominique Dillingham were both nominated for the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete post graduate scholarship.

The Southeastern Conference will pick a male and female recipiant to win a $15,000 post graduate scholarship while the other 26 finalists receive a $7,500 post graduate scholarship.

The winners will be announced on April 27. Last year, Forrest Gamble from Ole Miss’ men’s golf team and Alabama softball player Haylie McCleney received the honor.

Brown had a 3.52 grade point average while earning his degree in industrial technology and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in business. The Long Beach native was a four-year member of the SEC honor roll, a 2016 semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy and a 2017 Hampshire Society member.

Brown, a linebacker, recorded 299 tackles during his career – the most during Dan Mullen’s tenure.

Dillingham posted a 3.57 GPA while earning her degree in kinesiology with an emphasis in clinical exercise physiology. The guard from Spring, Texas was also a four-year member of the SEC honor roll and was an SEC All-Defensive team selection twice.

Dillingham scored 1,013 points during her career, took 131 charges and had 210 steals.

Logan Lowery