Brown, Holloway named to Hampshire Honor Society

Linebacker Richie Brown and running back Brandon Holloway were both selected to the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society after maintaining a 3.2 or higher grade point average throughout their careers at Mississippi State.

Brown graduated with a 3.52 GPA in industrial technology and is currently working towards his master’s in business. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder from Long Beach recorded 299 tackles during his career, the most during Dan Mullen’s tenure.

Holloway earned his degree in human sciences back in December and was a four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member. The 5-foot-8, 165-pounder from Tampa, Florida totaled 2,791 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns in his career.

Logan Lowery