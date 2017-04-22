Bulldogs clinch fifth straight SEC series

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – No. 15 Mississippi State clinched its fifth straight Southeastern Conference series with a 4-3 victory over Alabama in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Friday.

The Bulldogs fell behind 3-0 in the third inning but battled back to score four runs in their next three at bats to take the series after a 6-5 win on Thursday.

MSU (27-14, 12-5 SEC) began chipping away at the Crimson Tide lead in the bottom of the third when Brent Rooker doubled and came around to score on a single by Ryan Gridley.

The Diamond Dogs tied things up in the following frame when Hunter Stovall and Jake Mangum produced back-to-back RBI singles.

Josh Lovelady struck the decisive blow in the bottom of the fifth when he doubled down the left field line to score Cody Brown.

State collected 12 hits but stranded 13 runners. Brown led the way going 3 for 4 with a double. Stovall and Tanner Poole were each 2 for 4 while Mangum was 2 for 5.

Peyton Plumlee picked up the win in relief to improve to 5-1. Plumlee tossed 3 1/3 shutout innings allowing two hits and had two strikeouts.

Mississippi State starter Cole Gordon lasted four frames giving up three runs on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

Riley Self pitched 1 2/3 perfect innings with five strikeouts to close things out and record his first career save.

Alabama (15-24, 2-15 SEC) was limited to five hits, three of which were by Chandler Taylor. Nick Eicholtz took the loss for the Tide, falling to 1-1.

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery