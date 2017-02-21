Bulldogs drop midweek contest to Morehead State

From MSU Media Relations

STARKVILLE – Having displayed a balanced offensive attack throughout the night, Mississippi State was unable to hold off a late rally from Morehead State as the Bulldogs fell to the Eagles 13-8 on Tuesday night at Dudy Noble Field.

The Bulldogs were back in action after hosting a four-game series to start the season over the weekend. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Bulldogs. Morehead State moved to 3-2 with the victory.

MSU collected a season-high 15 hits, but allowed a season-most 14 hits.

The Bulldogs erased a 1-0 deficit with a single score in the third inning and a 2-1 deficit by scoring three times in the fifth inning. The Maroon and White expanded the score with two runs apiece in both the sixth and eighth innings.

A Luke Alexander home run got the Bulldogs on the board in the third inning. The long ball again proved large in the fifth inning as Cole Gordon hit a two-run shot and Tanner Poole continued his early tear with a solo shot.

Alexander became the first Bulldog this season with a multi-home run game when he hit a two-run shot in the sixth inning. In the eighth inning, Hunter Stovall led off things with a triple. Jake Mangum singled and stole second. A wild pitch brought home one run and a Ryan Gridley sacrifice-fly scored the other.

Things changed in the ninth inning with Morehead State combining six hits, five walks and a hit batsman off four MSU relievers to storm back for the win after the 10-run frame.

Seven MSU pitchers threw in the contest. Jacob Billingsley drew the start and worked five innings, allowing five hits and two runs (both earned) with six strikeouts. Jacob Barton, Spencer Price, Blake Smith, Trey Jolly, Andrew Mahoney and Trysten Barlow followed. Smith (0-1) took the loss.

At the plate, Mangum and Alexander each had three hits to lead the Bulldogs. Poole and Stovall each added multiple hits. Alexander drove in three runs.

Reid Leonard had three hits and drove in five runs for the Eagles. Cable Wright (1-0) threw the final three innings to get the win.

Cannizaro’s club returns to action this weekend for games at Dudy Noble Field against Indiana State and Marist.