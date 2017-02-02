Bulldogs hire English as safeties coach

By Logan Lowery

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State hired Ron English as its safeties coaches on Thursday.

English comes to Starkville after serving as the defensive coordinator at San Jose State this past season.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to join Coach Mullen’s staff and be a part of the MSU family,” English said. “Bowl games have become the norm in Starkville, and the opportunity to coach in the Southeastern Conference with Dan and Todd Grantham is exciting. I look forward to helping our players develop and teaching the game I love.”

The 48-year old native of Pomona, California brings almost two decades of coaching experience at the Division I level with stops at San Diego State and Arizona State before becoming defensive coordinator at Michigan and Louisville and head coach at Eastern Michigan from 2009-13.

English was the 2006 National Defensive Coordinator of the Year while at Michigan.

“We are fortunate to hire someone of Ron’s caliber as safeties coach,” Mullen said. “To bring someone to our staff who has served as an FBS head coach and been a successful defensive coordinator is a tremendous asset for our program. His knowledge of the game, especially in the secondary, will complement our staff. We are excited to welcome Ron and his family to Starkville.”

English replaces Maurice Linguist, who left MSU after one year to become secondary coach at Minnesota. He is the third safeties coach to serve under Mullen.

The Bulldogs still have one assistant coach vacancy to fill.

