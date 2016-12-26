Bulldogs hope to build their momentum with eye on next year

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – There are many similarities between Mississippi State’s teams in 2013 and this year.

In 2013, a young Bulldogs team backed into a bowl game by winning two overtime games to close out the regular season at 6-6 and then blew out Rice 44-7 in the Liberty Bowl to set up their best season ever the following year.

MSU has followed a similar path to the postseason this year with upset wins over Texas A&M and Ole Miss to close out November at 5-7 and the youthful team became bowl eligible thanks to a high academic progress rate.

The Bulldogs will play Miami (Ohio) in the St. Petersburg Bowl today at 10 a.m. on ESPN with hopes they can mirror their 2013 success and carry the momentum into the fall.

“In ’13, we had some good, young players that were just figuring things out mentally and developing,” said MSU linebacker Richie Brown. “I think this team has a lot of similarities but a lot of capability as well.”

Two of those up and coming stars for the Bulldogs on offense are sophomores Nick Fitzgerald and Aeris Williams.

Fitzgerald led the SEC in total offense his first season as a starting quarterback and totaled 1,913 yards and 22 touchdowns in the final five games.

He set the school’s single-game rushing record with 258 yards in the finale against Ole Miss and needs just 148 yards today to break Anthony Dixon’s single-season benchmark and 230 yards to match Cam Newton’s SEC record by a QB.

Williams has also been impressive down the stretch, averaging 112.5 yards in his last four outings including a 191-yard, two touchdown performance in the Egg Bowl.

Miami’s Fast finish

But the Bulldogs will be up against one of the nation’s hottest teams at Tropicana Field today. Miami dropped its first six games of the season only to respond with six consecutive victories to close out the season, the first team in NCAA history to do so.

“They were obviously a much different team the second half of the season,” said MSU coach Dan Mullen. “They were one of the top defenses in the MAC conference but their quarterback comes back for the second half of the season and he starts lighting it up. He gave them a spark and momentum and they ended up tying for the Eastern Division championship.”

Sophomore quarterback Gus Ragland tore his right ACL in April but returned to the field in October and led the RedHawks to six straight wins, throwing for 1,274 yards, 15 TDs and no interceptions.

“Midway through the year when the quarterback started playing, they tweaked a few things with their offense and have had some success,” said MSU defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon. “They’ve got to be coming in with some confidence.”

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery