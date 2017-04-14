Bulldogs in Baseball

Mississippi State currently has 29 former players or signees active in professional baseball this season. Each week Logan Lowery of the Daily Journal takes a look at their performances. Check out how the former Diamond Dogs are doing.

BULLDOGS IN MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Corey Dickerson

Position: Left field/ Designated hitter

Team: Tampa Bay Rays

Height/Weight: 6-1, 205

Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Signed with MSU: 2009

2017 Stats: .324 AVG, 37 AB, 12 H, 4 R, 3 2B, 0 3B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 11 K, 0 SB

Info: Corey Dickerson signed with the Diamond Dogs out of Meridian Community College before being selected in the eighth round of the 2010 MLB Draft by Colorado. The Brookhaven native is in his fifth season in the Big Leagues and second with the Rays. He went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk on Sunday against the Blue Jays.

_____

Adam Frazier

Position: Left field/ Infield

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates

Height/Weight: 5-9, 185

Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Lettered at MSU: 2011-13

2017 Stats: .269 AVG, 26 AB, 7 H, 1 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 3 BB, 4 K, 0 SB

Info: Adam Frazier was a three-year starter at MSU and led the Diamond Dogs to the College World Series championship series setting the school single-season record with 107 hits as a junior. Frazier was selected in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2013 MLB Draft by Pittsburgh. He went 3-for-5 with a double against the Braves on Sunday.

_____

Kendall Graveman

Position: Pitcher

Team: Oakland Athletics

Height/Weight: 6-2, 200

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Lettered at MSU: 2010-13

2017 Stats: 2–0, 2.08 ERA, 0 SV, 13 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 12 K

Info: Kendall Graveman was the ace of MSU’s pitching staff that advanced to the College World Series championship series in 2013. Graveman was picked in the eighth round (235th overall) by the Blue Jays and made his MLB debut in 2014. He won after allowing one run on two hits (one home run) and one walk with five strikeouts over seven innings Saturday at the Rangers.

_____

Billy Hamilton

Position: Center field

Team: Cincinnati Reds

Height/Weight: 6-0, 160

Bats/Throws: Both/ Right

Signed with MSU: 2009 (football)

2017 Stats: .300 AVG, 40 AB, 12 H, 6 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 0 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 5 K, 5 SB

Info: Speedster Billy Hamilton signed to play wide receiver for the Bulldogs in 2009 and was expected to suit up for the Diamond Dogs as well. But the former Taylorsville standout was selected in the second round of the 2009 MLB Draft and owns the Minor League single-season record with 155 steals. He went 3-for-5 with two runs and two steals Monday against the Pirates.

_____

Jonathan Holder

Position: Pitcher

Team: New York Yankees

Height/Weight: 6-2, 235

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Lettered at MSU: 2012-14

2017 Stats: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0 SV, 3.1 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Info: Jonathan Holder holds the MSU all-time saves record closing out 37 games during his Bulldog career. He is also the school’s single-season saves leader with 21 in 2013. The Gulfport native was selected in the sixth round (182nd overall) in 2014 by the Yankees. Holder worked a scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout and a hit Saturday against the Orioles.

_____

Jacob Lindgren

Position: Pitcher

Team: Atlanta Braves

Height/Weight: 5-11, 205

Bats/Throws: Left/Left

Lettered at MSU: 2012-14

2017 Stats: N/A

Info: Jacob Lindgren signed a $1.1 million contract after the Yankees drafted him in the second round (55th overall) in 2014. Lindgren made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2015. The Bay St. Louis native underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the 2017 season.

_____

Chris Maloney

Postion: Third base coach

Team: St. Louis Cardinals

2017 Record: 3-6

Overall Record as a minor league manager: 1,350-1,250

Lettered at MSU: 1982-83

Info: Chris Maloney is in his sixth season with the Cardinals at the big league level after spending 17 years in the Cardinals farm system. He managed for 20 years total in the minor leagues including five years for AAA Memphis winning the Pacific Coast League in 2009. Maloney moved to the third base box last season.

_____

Tyler Moore

Position: First base/Left field

Team: Miami Marlins

Height/Weight: 6-2, 220

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Lettered at MSU: 2008

2017 Stats: .333 AVG, 9 AB, 3 H, 0 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 3 K, 0 SB

Info: Tyler Moore was drafted in the 16th round in 2008 by Washington and is the older brother of former MSU standout Reid Humphreys. The Brandon native is in his fifth season at the big league level and has also been in the Nationals and Braves organizations. He went 1-for-4 against the Braves on Wednesday.

_____

Mitch Moreland

Position: First base

Team: Boston Red Sox

Height/Weight: 6-2, 230

Bats/Throws: Left/Left

Lettered at MSU: 2005-07

2017 Stats: .324 AVG, 34 AB, 11 H, 5 R, 8 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI, 5 BB, 10 K, 0 SB

Info: Mitch Moreland is in his eighth season in the majors and helped Texas reach the World Series in 2010 and 2011. Moreland was a 17th round draft pick by the Rangers in 2007 after leading the Diamond Dogs to Omaha. The Amory native established a franchise record and tied the American League record with a double in seven straight games this week.

_____

Hunter Renfroe

Position: Outfield

Team: San Diego Padres

Height/Weight: 6-1, 220

Bats/Throws:Right/Right

Lettered at MSU: 2011-13

2017 Stats: .250 AVG, 40 AB, 10 H, 2 R, 2 2B, 0 3B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 0 BB, 7 K, 1 SB

Info: Hunter Renfroe was an All-American and Ferriss Trophy winner for the Bulldogs in 2013 helping MSU reach the College World Series championship series. Renfroe was selected as the 13th overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft by the Padres. The Crystal Springs native went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Monday against the Rockies.

_____

Buck Showalter

Postion: Manager

Team: Baltimore Orioles

2017 Record: 6-2

Overall Record: 1,435-1,317

Lettered at MSU: 1977

Info: Buck Showalter is in his 19th season as a manager in the big leagues and eighth with Baltimore. The Orioles are the fourth team Showalter has managed in the big leagues with previous stints with the Yankees, Diamondbacks and Rangers and has been named the American League Manager of the Year three times. The Orioles are currently in first place in the AL East.

BULLDOGS IN TRIPLE-A

Chad Girodo

Position: Pitcher

Team: Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 190

Bats/Throws: Left/Left

Lettered at MSU: 2010-13

2017 Stats: 0-0, 8.10 ERA, 0 SV, 3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

Info: Chad Girodo led the Diamond Dogs to the College World Series finals and drafted by the Blue Jays in the ninth round (265th overall) in 2013. He made his MLB debut last April and sported a 4.35 ERA with five strikeouts and two walks in 10 1/3 innings with the Blue Jays in 2016.

_____

Evan Mitchell

Position: Pitcher

Team: Louisville Bats (Reds)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 185

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Lettered at MSU: 2011-13

2017 Stats: 0-1, 0.00 ERA, 0 SV, 5.1 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

Info: Evan Mitchell is in his fifth season as a pro after helping lead the Diamond Dogs to the College World Series championship series in 2013. Mitchell was selected in the 13th round (405th overall) of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Reds. He went 5-2 with one save, a 2.87 ERA, 50 strikeouts and 21 walks in 62.2 innings last year.

_____

Nick Routt

Position: Pitcher

Team: Louisville Bats (Reds)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 215

Bats/Throws: Left/Left

Lettered at MSU: 2009, 11-12

2017 Stats: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0 SV, 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Info: Nick Routt is in his sixth season in the minor leagues after being selected in the 16th round (502nd overall) of the 2012 draft. Routt was a Freshman All-American for the Diamond Dogs in 2009. He went 2-1 with a 1.98 ERA, 58 strikeouts and 25 walks in 68 1/3 innings of work last season.

_____

Chris Stratton

Position: Pitcher

Team: Sacramento River Cats (Giants)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 190

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Lettered at MSU: 2010-12

2017 Stats: 0-0, 10.38 ERA, 0 SV, 4.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Info: Chris Stratton was selected in the first round (20th overall) of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Giants. The Tupelo native received his first big league call up in last May. He went 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA, six strikeouts and five walks in 10 innings with the Giants in 2016.

_____

Brandon Woodruff

Position: Pitcher

Team: Colorado Springs Sky Sox (Brewers)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 215

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Lettered at MSU: 2012-14

2017 Stats: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0 SV, 6.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Info: Brandon Woodruff began his Bulldog career as a dual position player but spent his final two seasons solely on the mound. The Wheeler native was selected in the 11th round (326th overall) by the Brewers in 2014. He was the Brewers’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year last season going 14-9 with a 2.68 ERA, 173 strikeouts and 40 walks over 158 innings last season.

BULLDOGS IN DOUBLE-A

Ben Bracewell

Position: Pitcher

Team: Midland RockHounds (Athletics)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 195

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Lettered at MSU: 2010, 12-14

2017 Stats: 0-0, 3.00 ERA, 0 SV, 3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Info: Ben Bracewell signed with the Athletics as a free agent in 2013 after a successful stint in independent baseball. Bracewell served as a co-captain for the 2014 MSU squad and served as a starter, reliever and closer during his career in Starkville. He was 9-4 with a 2.70 ERA and three saves last season. He notched 64 strikeouts and walked 28 in 93 1/3 innings of work in 2016.

_____

Dakota Hudson

Position: Pitcher

Team: Springfield Cardinals (Cardinals)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 215

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Lettered at MSU: 2014-16

2017 Stats: 0-0, 3.18 ERA, 0 SV, 5.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Info: Dakota Hudson helped lead MSU to the 2016 SEC Championship and earned All-American status in the process. He was drafted 34th overall and agreed to a $2 million contact. Hudson went 2-1 with a 0.68 ERA and three saves as a rookie last season. He had 19 strikeouts and seven walks in 13 1/3 innings of work in 2016.

BULLDOGS IN SINGLE-A

Daniel Brown

Position: Pitcher

Team: Wisconsin Tiber Rattlers (Brewers)

Height/Weight: 5-10, 185

Bats/Throws: Left/Left

Lettered at MSU: 2015-16

2017 Stats: 1-0, 1.69 ERA, 0 SV, 5.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Info: Daniel Brown pitched for the Bulldogs for two seasons after transferring in from Tyler (Texas) Junior College. He helped MSU win the 2016 SEC Championship. Brown signed with the Brewers for $225,500 after being drafted in the seventh round (201st overall). He had a 6.23 ERA with five strikeouts and a walk over 4 1/3 innings as a rookie last season.

_____

Dale Burdick

Position: Second base

Team: St. Lucie Mets (Mets)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 175

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Signed with MSU: 2014

2017 Stats: .190 AVG, 21 AB, 4 H, 5 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 9 K, 0 SB

Info: Dale Burdick signed with MSU 2014 after being committed for two years. Burdick instead chose to sign with the Mets after being selected in the final round (1,195th overall) for $150,000. He hit .189 with one home run and 16 RBIs last season.

_____

Colin Holderman

Position: Pitcher

Team: Columbia Fireflies (Mets)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 200

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Signed with MSU: 2016

2017 Stats: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0 SV, 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 K

Info: Colin Holderman began his college career at Southern Illinois before transferring to Heartland Community College. He signed with the Bulldogs as a two-way player but he Mets drafted Holderman in the ninth round (280th overall) and bypassed MSU after signing a $400,000 deal. He was 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA, three saves, 13 strikeouts and 11 walks in 18 2/3 innings as a rookie.

_____

Zac Houston

Position: Pitcher

Team: West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 250

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Lettered at MSU: 2014-16

2017 Stats: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0 SV, 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

Info: Zac Houston spent three seasons as a starter and reliever at MSU and helped the Bulldogs win the SEC in 2016. The Detroit Tigers drafted the Poplarville native in the 11th round (325th overall) and signed for $190,000. Houston was 2-0 with a 0.30 ERA, four saves, 49 strikeouts and 15 walks in 29 2/3 innings as a rookie.

_____

Jack Kruger

Position: Catcher/Designated hitter

Team: Burlington Bees (Angels)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 185

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Played at MSU: 2016

2017 Stats: .227 AVG, 22 AB, 5 H, 1 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K, 0 SB

Info: Jack Kruger led MSU to an SEC Championship in 2016 after spending time at Oregon and Orange Coast (Calif.) College. He was drafted in the 20th round (606th overall) by the Los Angeles Angels and signed a $395,000 contract on the deadline to return to school. Krguer hit .310 with 14 RBIs as a rookie last season.

_____

Nathaniel Lowe

Position: First base

Team: Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 235

Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Lettered at MSU: 2016

2017 Stats: .348 AVG, 23 AB, 8 H, 2 R, 3 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 6 K, 0 SB

Info: Nathaniel Lowe spent one season at MSU after transferring in from Mercer and St. Johns River Community College. Lowe helped the Bulldogs win the 2016 SEC Championship and was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 13th round with the 390th pick. Lowe hit .300 with four homers and 40 RBIs as a rookie last season.

_____

Austin Riley

Position: Third base

Team: Florida Fire Frogs (Braves)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 230

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Signed with MSU: 2015

2017 Stats: .233 AVG, 30 AB, 7 H, 4 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 2 BB, 9 K, 0 SB

Info: Austin Riley was part of the Bulldogs 2015 signing class but was drafted 41st overall by the Atlanta Braves in lottery round A. The Southaven native signed a $1.6 million contract and bypassed college. Riley hit .271 with 20 homers and 80 RBIs in his second pro season last year.

_____

Jacob Robson

Position: Left field

Team: West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers)

Height/Weight: 5-10, 175

Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Lettered at MSU: 2013, 2015-16

2017 Stats: .346 AVG, 26 AB, 9 H, 4 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 1 BB, 10 K, 0 SB

Info: Jacob Robson helped lead MSU to the College World Series finals in 2013 and also the SEC Championship in 2016. Robson was drafted in the eighth round (235th overall) by the Detroit Tigers and signed for $181,600. The Canadian hit .294 with one homer and 11 RBIs as a rookie last season.

_____

Cord Sandberg

Position: Left field

Team: Lakewood BlueClaws (Phillies)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 215

Bats/Throws: Left/Left

Signed with MSU: 2013 (football)

2017 Stats: .424 AVG, 33 AB, 14 H, 3 R, 2 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 11 K, 2 SB

Info: Cord Sandberg signed with Mississippi State as a four-star quarterback in 2013 and also planned to play for the Diamond Dogs. However, he opted to play pro baseball after being drafted by the Phillies in the third round (89th overall). Sandberg hit .230 with four homers and 23 RBI in his fourth season in the minors last year.

_____

Vance Tatum

Position: Pitcher

Team: Lexington Legends (Royals)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 215

Bats/Throws: Left/Left

Lettered at MSU: 2014-16

2017 Stats: 0-0, 5.40 ERA, 0 SV, 3.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 5 K

Info: Vance “Moonlight” Tatum served as a starter and reliver for three seasons at MSU and helped the Bulldogs win the 2016 SEC Championship.. The Olive Branch native was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 18th round (553rd overall). Tatum was 2-2 with one save and a 3.52 ERA, 36 strikeouts and 11 walks in 30 2/3 innings as a rookie.

_____

Chase Vallot

Position: Catcher

Team: Wilmington Blue Rocks (Royals)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 215

Bats/Throws: Right/ Right

Signed with MSU: 2014

2017 Stats: .100 AVG, 20 AB, 2 H, 1 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 4 BB, 11 K, 0 SB

Info: Chase Vallot signed with the Diamond Dogs in 2014 but opted to go pro after being selected with the 40th overall pick by the Royals. Vallot signed a $1.35 million contract and is a former Gatorade Player of the Year in Louisiana. He hit .235 with 15 homers and 46 RBIs last season.

Note: Not all former Bulldogs have started their seasons yet and will be added once they do.