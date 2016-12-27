Bulldogs land 2019 in-state safety

Winning the St. Petersburg Bowl wasn’t the only good news Mississippi State generated on Monday.

The Bulldogs also got a jump start on its 2019 class as Northwest Rankin safety Jarrian Jones announced his commitment hours after MSU’s victory.

Jones is the first player in the class for the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder did a little bit of everything for the Cougars this past season. Jones made 22 tackles (nine solo, 13 assists), two pass deflections and returned three interceptions for touchdowns. He also added 20 kickoff returns for 473 yards and 17 punt returns for 94 yards.

For more on Jones’ commitment, check out Paul Jones’ story on Bulldawgs247.com.

Logan Lowery