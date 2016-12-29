Bulldogs set mark in 106-30 rout over Northwestern St

By Logan Lowery

STARKVILLE – Vic Schaefer gave his fifth-ranked Mississippi State squad some extended time off for Christmas leading into their final non-conference game of the season on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs responded with a 106-30 victory over Northwestern State in front of 6,352 fans at Humphrey Coliseum. The 76-point victory was the second-largest in school history and kept MSU undefeated at 14-0.

“We’ve only had two days of practice after our kids had five days off and I expected there to be some rust but I was pleased with how we played overall,” said the MSU coach.

Mississippi State never trailed in the contest and forced 32 turnovers which led to 47 points. The Bulldogs shot 52.7 percent from the field and scored 56 points in the paint.

Victoria Vivians led the way for MSU with 22 points and a career-high five steals while Breanna Richardson added 21 points on 10 of 12 shooting.

“This is what you do when you’re supposed to be the best players on the team,” Schaefer said. “You show up every night, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing. I thought these two were outstanding tonight.”

Blair Schaefer scored 13 points, Ameshya Williams contributed 12 points and Teaira McCowan chipped in a double-double off the bench with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bulldogs were without Ketara Chapel (illness) and Roshunda Johnson (left foot) in the game but got Dominique Dillingham back on the floor for the first time since Dec. 3.

Mississippi State opens conference play on Sunday hosting LSU at 2 p.m. on SEC Network.

“I’m pretty sure we’re ready,” Vivians said. “We’re a veteran team and we know what to expect in SEC play. With all the competition we’ve played in those away games, we’ve prepared for it.”

Men in action tonight

Mississippi State will receive one final non-conference test before opening SEC play next week.

The Bulldogs host Missouri-Kansas City at 7 p.m. tonight in a rematch from last year. The Kangaroos defeated MSU 72-67 in Kansas City last year to even the series 2-2.

Ben Howland’s Bulldogs are 8-3 on the year and are led by Quinndary Weatherspoon scoring 18.4 points per game. Weatherspoon had just four points in 13 minutes off the bench against UMKC last season.

The Kangaroos (7-7) have lost five of their last six games including three straight. UMKC fell 77-66 in its last outing to UT Martin.

Senior guard LaVell Boyd averages 20.2 points for a Kangaroos team that features former MSU assistant coach Chris Hollender.

