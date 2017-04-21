Bulldogs stem the Tide in series opener

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – No. 15 Mississippi State is off to a good start in its attempt to win a fifth consecutive SEC series.

The Diamond Dogs held on for a 6-5 victory over Alabama on Thursday to improve to 26-14 overall and 11-5 in league play.

MSU broke up a 3-3 tie in the fifth frame by plating three runs with two outs. Josh Lovelady drove in Ryan Gridley on a single to right and Elijah MacNamee also motored home on a throwing error on the play. Harrison Bragg followed up with an RBI double.

The Crimson Tide (15-23, 2-14) would answer back with a pair of runs in their next at bat but State’s bullpen settled down the rest of the way as Trysten Barlow, Riley Self and Spencer Price combined to toss a shutout for the final 3 1/3 innings.

Price notched the final two outs to record his 14th save.

Konnor Pilkington (4-3) picked up the win lasting 5 2/3 allowing four earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts and four walks.

The Bulldogs collected nine hits on the night led by former Amory and ICC standout Tanner Poole, who went 3 for 4 with a double and one RBI. Ryan Gridley was 2 for 5 with a pair of singles.

The two teams will conclude the series with a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. today ahead of expected inclement weather on Saturday.

Sophomore right-hander Cole Gordon (2-0, 4.18 ERA) will take the mound for Mississippi State in Game 1 today while junior righty Jacob Billingsley (1-0, 3.80 ERA) gets the nod in the nightcap.